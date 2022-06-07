‘Your prayers sustain us;’ UD basketball head coach issues statement after daughter’s death

DAYTON — Anthony Grant, University of Dayton basketball head coach, is speaking out for the first time since the university announced the death of his 20-year-old daughter, Jayda.

“On behalf of my entire family, I want to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for all your prayers, love, kindness, and words of encouragement following the passing of our daughter, sister, and family member, Jayda Danielle Grant,” he said in a statement.

Jayda was a 2019 graduate of Chaminade Julienne High School and was attending the University of Dayton, according to an obituary posted by HH Roberts Mortuary.

“Jayda battled with mental health issues over the past 2 years and was in therapy and treatment in the weeks and months prior to her death. As we grieve our beloved Jayda, please know that our faith and your prayers sustain us and give us strength. We encourage all of you to be advocates for your personal mental health and the health of those you love. At the appropriate time, my wife and I plan to advocate for more comprehensive mental health care and to do all we can to increase awareness around these issues,” the statement continued.

Jayda was listed as a member of UD’s women’s track and field team in 2020 and 2021. However her biography noted she did not compete in the 2020 indoor season, and the 2020 outdoor and 2021 indoor seasons were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Jayda’s cause and manner of death were not available, a Greene County Coroner’s Office spokesperson told News Center 7. The spokesperson acknowledged the office had a case, however her death was still under investigation.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to local National Alliance on Mental Illness. Her funeral arrangements were not announced, but will be a private ceremony, according to her obituary.

©2022 Cox Media Group