ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

‘Your prayers sustain us;’ UD basketball head coach issues statement after daughter’s death

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AszQk_0g3Fzouv00

DAYTON — Anthony Grant, University of Dayton basketball head coach, is speaking out for the first time since the university announced the death of his 20-year-old daughter, Jayda.

“On behalf of my entire family, I want to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for all your prayers, love, kindness, and words of encouragement following the passing of our daughter, sister, and family member, Jayda Danielle Grant,” he said in a statement.

Jayda was a 2019 graduate of Chaminade Julienne High School and was attending the University of Dayton, according to an obituary posted by HH Roberts Mortuary.

“Jayda battled with mental health issues over the past 2 years and was in therapy and treatment in the weeks and months prior to her death. As we grieve our beloved Jayda, please know that our faith and your prayers sustain us and give us strength. We encourage all of you to be advocates for your personal mental health and the health of those you love. At the appropriate time, my wife and I plan to advocate for more comprehensive mental health care and to do all we can to increase awareness around these issues,” the statement continued.

Jayda was listed as a member of UD’s women’s track and field team in 2020 and 2021. However her biography noted she did not compete in the 2020 indoor season, and the 2020 outdoor and 2021 indoor seasons were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Jayda’s cause and manner of death were not available, a Greene County Coroner’s Office spokesperson told News Center 7. The spokesperson acknowledged the office had a case, however her death was still under investigation.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to local National Alliance on Mental Illness. Her funeral arrangements were not announced, but will be a private ceremony, according to her obituary.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
Cincinnati Herald

It Is Official! 2022 Miss Black Teen Cincinnati ‘Miss Joi Burton’ and 2022 Miss Black Cincinnati ‘Miss Olivia Riggs’

The votes tallied, the court chosen, and the winners of the 32nd Anniversary of Miss Black Teen Cincinnati and the 42nd Anniversary of Miss Black Cincinnati names are now and forever recorded in the 2022 RLH Pageants Unlimited historical journals. Both Pageants were held simultaneously, with sixteen beautiful, poised young African American women of different hues from Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Dayton.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Chaminade University#Track And Field#Mental Health Issues#Basketball#Sports#Ud#Dayton#The University Of Dayton
WHIO Dayton

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — One man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Dayton Saturday night. Crews were called to reports of a man stabbed in the 40 block of Pointview Avenue around 8:50 p.m., according to Montgomery County Dispatch. In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7...
DAYTON, OH
WTRF

Ohio lawmaker’s plan to pull teachers from brink of resignation after being burnout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One public school teacher-turned-lawmaker wants to get more educators back in Ohio’s classrooms. As schools throughout the state grapple with increasingly dissatisfied teachers and severe staffing shortages, Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) is proposing a slew of legislation she said will encourage former educators to return to the classroom and entice future educators to join the force.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Pursuit ends with crash in Dayton, medics called

DAYTON — A pursuit ended in a crash in Dayton Saturday afternoon. According to emergency scanner traffic, crews were pursuing a car suspected of being stolen when the pursuit continued Northbound on North Dixie Drive and eventually crashed out at North Keowee Street and Stanley Avenue around 7:40 p.m.
DAYTON, OH
police1.com

Dayton police vow to end 'hooning' on city streets

DAYTON, Ohio — Dayton police officials say the police department will team up with other local law enforcement agencies this summer to try to put a stop to "hooning" in the city. Hooning is a term used to describe reckless driving behaviors like speeding, racing, doughnuts and burnouts that...
DAYTON, OH
fanrecap.com

Ohio State Football: TTUN fans freaking over losing legacy recruit

The Ohio State football team usually gets players who have siblings or parents who went to Ohio State to join their program. The Bosa brothers are the most famous example of this, both being five-star recruits and playing fantastically while they were with the Buckeyes. Unfortunately for TTUN fans, they...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Former Columbus bakery owner accused of using stolen identity of deceased baby for nearly 20 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman was arrested in Utah on federal charges related to stealing the identity of a baby who died as an infant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio says 49-year-old Ava Misseldine is accused of using the infant’s identity to obtain a passport, a student pilot license, a job as a flight attendant, admission into The Ohio State University and pandemic relief loans.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting on Salem Ave.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton late Thursday night. We called Montgomery County Dispatch and they told us crews were called out to the 3400 block of Salem Avenue just before 11:00 p.m. >>Coroner ID’s man killed in Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Coroner ID’s man killed in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 5:20 p.m.:. A man is dead after a shooting in Dayton late Wednesday night. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that crews were called to South Woodward Avenue around 11:20 p.m. “They shot him like 20 times,” a 911 caller said in a call obtained by...
DAYTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mom to become nurse so she can care for her baby who has lived entire life in hospital

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local couple is trying desperately to get their son home from the hospital. He was born prematurely and has been in the hospital for more than a year. Now he is cleared to leave, but his parents say because of a lack of nurses he is waiting in limbo. Since the day Amir Keys was born, his mother Kadijah says he has fought to stay alive. His twin brother passed away days after coming into the world.
MASON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
80K+
Followers
108K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy