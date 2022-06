The Laclede County Shriner Ladies have kicked off a new fundraiser aimed at helping those in need and decorating the community with a splash of patriotism. They’re doing so with a patriotic store front and display fundraiser. With this, the community can vote on the top displays as well as participate in a scavenger hunt with a $100 prize gift card. “When we were looking for a new fundraiser we wanted something that might be fun for the community to be involved with. So I thought, why don’t we look into doing something that can involve businesses,” explained Lady Shriner Vice President Crystal Stokes. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO