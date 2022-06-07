WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $133K Sold In Essex County

Krauszer’s Food Store at 300 Broad St. in Bloomfield Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Who’s the lucky winner? A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth more than $133,000 was sold in Essex County.

A ticket matching all five numbers for the Monday, June 6 drawing was sold at Krauszer’s Food Store at 300 Broad St. in Bloomfield, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 23, 24, 27, 39 and 40. The XTRA number was 03.

The lucky winner will take home the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of $133,154.

