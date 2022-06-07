WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $133K Sold In Essex County

A Connecticut man has claimed a $200,000 lottery prize.Hartford County resident Jeffrey Spray, of the Milldale neighborhood in Southington, won the prize from Connecticut Lottery's Fast Play 50th Anniversary Game, CT Lottery announced on Monday, June 6.The winning ticket was purchased at CT Southin…
Plainfield, a New Jersey city, is known as “The Queen City”. It is located in the Raritan Valley, and serves as both a regional hub for Central New Jersey. Plainfield, NJ, is home to many attractions, from lesser-known attractions to more popular points of interest for residents and visitors alike. Enjoy a relaxing day with your family or spend some time with your closest friends. You can either explore the outdoors or stay indoors. You have many choices to choose from depending on your preferences and interests.
It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Bergen County. A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Tuesday, June 7 drawing was sold at Jersey Dollar on Midland Avenue in Garfield, lottery officials said. The winning...
This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced that new traffic signal equipment was installed at the intersections of Bloomfield Avenue and Municipal Plaza and Bloomfield Avenue and Grove Street in Bloomfield on Friday, June 10th. The improvements are part of a $6 million project to upgrade nine intersections throughout Essex County. The intersection upgrades are part of the County’s ongoing initiative to modernize infrastructure to enhance pedestrian and motor vehicle safety and to meet the changing needs of the community.
It's the end of the line for a century-old family-owned and operated business here in the Garden State. And what's there now will soon be bulldozed so a 162-unit housing development can be constructed. Our travels take us to Westfield in Union County where there are just a few weeks...
A Plainfield man has been indicted in two violent sexual assaults, which happened two weeks apart last year in Plainfield and Westfield. Terence Rhue, 23, was indicted by a Union County grand jury on 17-counts, three of them first-degree aggravated sexual assault, stemming from the attacks on two different women.
In what sure feels like an increasing trend in northern New Jersey, Kushner has begun the demolition of an aging suburban office building in East Hanover — the first step in creating a 265-unit luxury apartment complex. The project, at 72 Eagle Rock Ave., is expected to be completed...
Low inventory and buyers eager to lock in a home before interest rates rise even more continued to drive up prices in April when the median sales price of a home in New Jersey was $460,000, according to the most recent data available from New Jersey Realtors. A sampling of...
Winners! A pair of New Jersey Lottery tickets worth $50,000 each were sold at 7-Eleven stores in Bergen and Morris counties. Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, June 4 drawing were sold at 7-Elevens at 165 Paterson Ave. in Wallington and 31 North Beverwyck Rd. in Lake Hiawatha, lottery officials said.
A troubled Cliffside Park man surrendered peacefully after a disturbance at his home triggered a sizable law enforcement response. The 37-year-old resident, who authorities said has a history of emotional trouble, began breaking windows in his Washington Avenue home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, neighbors said. No one answered the door,...
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of using stolen credit cards at a store on Long Island.The cards belonged to a Greenlawn man who lost his wallet in Huntington Tuesday, April 26, according to Suffolk County Police.Not long after, a man used the cards to make purchases a…
At least two people were hospitalized after a van carrying developmentally disabled occupants slammed into a tree Friday afternoon in Fair Lawn. Two victims -- one of whom had a large cut on his forehead -- were taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood after the crash at 17th and Columbia streets around 3:30 p.m.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 2022 Essex County Free SummerMusic Concert Series brings a diverse group of musicians and entertainers to perform at locations throughout the historic Essex County Park System and provides residents with an evening leisure activity. This year’s series features three concert and fireworks spectaculars, five concerts in Brookdale Park, 12 concerts throughout the county, six cultural festivals and seven waterfront concerts at the Clipper Pavilion.
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $231,022 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Saturday, June 4. The winning numbers were: 03, 08, 12, 23 and 36 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. The...
Lewis Township, Pa. — A New Jersey man who was traveling on Interstate 80 in Union County was charged after police stopped the vehicle and found three bags of crack cocaine and four bricks of heroin.
According to Trooper Christopher Isbitski of the state police central canine unit, he pulled over a vehicle on June 1 in which Nyjuane Kelly, 39, of Irvington, was a passenger. During the traffic stop on I-80 in Lewis Township, Isbitski made contact with Kelly and noted “numerous indicators of...
A Westchester County woman has claimed a $1 million lottery prize. Kimberly Leysath, of Mount Vernon, won a top prize in the lottery's $1,000,000 Lucky Dog scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, June 7. She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $559,860 after required withholdings,...
Two unemployed Connecticut men stopped on the New Jersey Turnpike in Bergen County were packing two handguns and hollow-nosed bullets in their vehicle, authorities said.One of the weapons was a homemade ghost gun, they said.The passenger, Jeffrey Torres, 23, of Bristol, CT, bailed out and tried to …
Police are investigating an early-morning, single-vehicle crash that left a man dead on a stretch of I-95 in Massachusetts. It happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, June 12 at the 11.9 mile marker on the southbound side in Foxboro, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver, a 24-year-old from North Providence, Rhode...
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers are raking in those dollar bills during lottery drawings. Top-prize winning Take 5 tickets were sold on Sunday and again on Monday, lottery officials said. Sundays’ ticket, worth $34,505.50 was purchased at NA Candy Store Inc, located at 1581 First Avenue in Manhattan. Mondays’ ticket, worth a whopping $37,842.50, […]
Video of a brief Montclair police chase that ended in a crash killing two passengers from Philadelphia last month was released by New Jersey’s attorney general on Thursday (scroll down for video).Gregory Dukes, 42, and Cecil Richardson, 47, were killed when a car driven by robbery suspect Todd Hill…
