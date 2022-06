Babriano Jimenez of Orangeville, a 1966 graduate of Martin High School, died Monday, June 6, at the age of 76. He was born in Orangeville on January 15, 1946, the son of Baleriano and Rosaria (Frausto) Jimenez. After graduation, he served his country by joining the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict, until he was honorably discharged in 1970. While at home on leave he met his wife, Evangelina Puente, and following his discharge the two were united in holy matrimony on May 1, 1971. Together they welcomed two children: Demetrio and Cristal.

