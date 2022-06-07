WILLIAM “BILL’’ EUGENE RHOTEN

A new group of potential Bad Boys and Bad Girls have started their patrol in the new Youth Academy class held at Lebanon Middle School as part of Summer Experience, the Lebanon School's summer school program. The Youth Academy, which runs from June 1 to June 14, is the latest incarnation of a class that was once the Junior Academy, an informational class for kids ran solely by the Lebanon Police Department, and postponed for two years by COVID-19. Now, the LPD has partnered with the Lebanon R-3 District to make the Youth Academy part of the Summer Experience curriculum. LPD School Resource Officer Vince Ambrose and Jill Ambrose, Middle School teacher, are co-teaching the class. During the two-year gap with no academy, the city hired Chief Bryan Arnold, who had the idea of placing the Youth Academy in a school setting instead of its meeting independently at the Mills Center like in years past. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO