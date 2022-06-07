Greene County man arrested two days in a row
CATSKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Greene County man has been arrested two days in a row on weapons charges. New York State Police said Garrett Dunbar Jr., 31, of Catskill, was arrested on both June 4 and June 5.Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
On Saturday around 6:25 p.m., troopers responded to Main Street in Leeds for a report of a man threatening multiple people with a knife. Before troopers arrived, police said the man, later identified as Dunbar, had left the scene.
Troopers later found Dunbar walking on Main Street. Police said they found the knife and arrested him. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony) and second-degree menacing (misdemeanor).Saratoga Springs police make arrest in 2021 stabbing
Dunbar was issued an appearance ticket for this incident. He was later transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
On Sunday around 9:45 a.m., police said troopers and members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office saw Dunbar walking toward them carrying a metal hammer. Dunbar allegedly threatened to damage a New York State Police vehicle and threatened to kill a trooper.Old Hickory Drive death now being investigated as homicide
Dunbar was arrested again and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony), menacing a police officer (felony), and obstruction of governmental administration (misdemeanor). He was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court and was remanded to the Greene County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash, $10,000 bail, and $15,000 partial.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 1