Greene County man arrested two days in a row

CATSKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Greene County man has been arrested two days in a row on weapons charges. New York State Police said Garrett Dunbar Jr., 31, of Catskill, was arrested on both June 4 and June 5.

On Saturday around 6:25 p.m., troopers responded to Main Street in Leeds for a report of a man threatening multiple people with a knife. Before troopers arrived, police said the man, later identified as Dunbar, had left the scene.

Troopers later found Dunbar walking on Main Street. Police said they found the knife and arrested him. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony) and second-degree menacing (misdemeanor).

Dunbar was issued an appearance ticket for this incident. He was later transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

On Sunday around 9:45 a.m., police said troopers and members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office saw Dunbar walking toward them carrying a metal hammer. Dunbar allegedly threatened to damage a New York State Police vehicle and threatened to kill a trooper.

Dunbar was arrested again and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony), menacing a police officer (felony), and obstruction of governmental administration (misdemeanor). He was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court and was remanded to the Greene County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash, $10,000 bail, and $15,000 partial.

