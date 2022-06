Have you ever wondered if your zodiac sign and your face have something in common? Well, your ascendant—aka your rising sign—certainly does! In astrology, the rising sign describes the essence of your personality and the way you navigate the world. It’s the first layer of your spiritual being that comes in contact with your environment! However, it can also describe the face you put on for the world; your physical features, your body shape and even the way you express your emotions on the surface.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO