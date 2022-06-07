ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the Jan. 6 committee hearing: Most networks, except Fox News, will broadcast it

By Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON – The first hearing of the House Jan. 6 committee happens Thursday, and while you can watch on most news outlets, Fox News isn't one of them.

Fox News Channel's prime-time programs will "cover the hearings as warrants," and at 11 p.m., the network announced Monday. The network will instead carry the coverage on its Fox Business channel, as well as Fox Nation and its website.

The hearing starts at 8 p.m. ET.

USA TODAY will live-stream the hearing .

Behind the scenes: 'Very strange and somewhat alarming': White House, Justice aides offer insider accounts of Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Major news networks such as CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC and ABC News will be airing it, along with C-SPAN. NBC's online streaming channel NBC News NOW, will also air the hearings online.

The Jan. 6 Committee hired a former ABC News Executive Producer to help run Thursday's hearing as if it were "a blockbuster investigative special," according to Axios.

Several committee members acknowledged it is crucial to make the hearings interesting for a national audience.

"Our job is to tell the truth, it's not to create the next Marvel movie," said one committee member, Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif. "Our job is to organize this in a way that people understand, that we hold their attention if they're watching, and it's our hope that people will understand that we want to fight for democracy, that this was an attempt to thwart a peaceful transfer of power. And that our job is to tell a story about that day."

Another hearing will be held 10 a.m. Monday.

Contributing: Bart Jansen

More USA TODAY coverage of Jan. 6 hearings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UiNC_0g3FxEPJ00
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Jose Luis Magana, AP

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch the Jan. 6 committee hearing: Most networks, except Fox News, will broadcast it

