As we wrap up our Lions club year we have a lot of things to be grateful for and some important events to look forward to. We are grateful for the service of President Steve Williams and look forward to a fun and productive year under incoming President Warner Phelps. To solidify the changing of the guard, our Installation Banquet will be Friday, June 17, at the Top of the Tower in Conroe. Rumor has it, since President Steve has managed to secure a venue without a pool, a committee is working on an alternative means of soaking the soon to be former Conroe Noon Lions Club President.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO