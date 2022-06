Jennifer Lopez's upcoming Netflix documentary Halftime, which centers around the singer's preparation for her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, is set to drop on Netflix on June 14. Ahead of the movie's release, Lopez attended its premiere in dramatic fashion — literally — wearing a Tom Ford dress with sheer cutouts. When choosing a nail style to complement the look, Lopez and her nail artist Tom Bachik settled on a spin on the classic French manicure.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO