Peyton Chatagnier's recent surge isn't by accident

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
Junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier made news earlier in the season when he stole three bases on the same play against Alcorn State. He's become a hot postseason bat for the Rebels. Ole Miss Athletics

The first 50 or so games of the 2022 season were simply Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier’s warmup.

Chatagnier — a preseason second-team All-SEC selection — struggled through much of the regular season for the Rebels (35-22). Through the team’s loss in the SEC Tournament to Vanderbilt, the junior hit just .234 with 51 strikeouts.

But the Texas native came alive in Miami at the Coral Gables Regional of the NCAA Tournament, going 7 of 13 at the plate with two home runs and five extra-base hits overall.

His clutch bases-clearing double propelled Ole Miss to a win in its opener against Arizona, and his six RBIs over those same Wildcats on Monday helped the Rebels clinch the region title.

In a matter of just three days, the slick-fielding Chatagnier’s batting average has gone up 20 points. His four hits on Monday were his most in a game this season and tied his career-high.

Chatagnier said he has recently worked with hitting coach Mike Clement on getting back to what he does best: hitting heat.

“I think it’s because we have the best hitting coach in the country. He sat me down not too long ago, and we worked on a couple things,” Chatagnier said. “My main thing is, I’ve always been really good at attacking the fastball, being on time with the fastball. And whenever I wasn’t doing as well, that’s kind of what I was struggling with. So, we just tweaked a couple things to get back where I needed to be.”

Like the rest of the Rebels, Chatagnier has come alive at the right time. Ole Miss will play Southern Miss in Hattiesburg in the super regionals this weekend with the chance to clinch the Rebels’ first trip to the College World Series in eight years.

This has not been the easiest season for Chatagnier or the Rebels has a whole. The one-time No. 1 team in the country struggled in the middle of the season and, at one point, had a 7-14 SEC record. But a strong surge at the end of the season got Ole Miss back in the tournament picture, and the Rebels haven’t looked back since.

Ole Miss and Southern Miss will play Saturday, Sunday and, if necessary, Monday in a best-of-three series. First pitch for the first two games is 3 p.m., and the opener will air on ESPNU.

“It hasn’t been an easy road for us, not just this weekend, but for the last month,” coach Mike Bianco said. “And because of two guys like the guys sitting next to me, Peyton and Tim (Elko) and others in that dugout, they’ve held it together and just played really, really well.”

