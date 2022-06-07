1 Shot In Lansdale, Police Say

One person was shot in Lansdale Monday, June 6, authorities said.

Officers responding to a shooting found the gunshot victim on the 300 block of West Fifth Street around 9:30 p.m., Lansdale police said.

The unidentified male victim was taken to Grandview Hospital, where he is expected to survive, police said.

Multiple shell casings were also recovered from the scene.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact investigators by phone at 215-368-1801 or by email at crimetips@lansdalepd.org.