1 Shot In Lansdale, Police Say

Authorities confirmed an overnight police-involved shooting in Paterson on Saturday. They provided few details, however, citing an ongoing investigation of the incident. Police were arresting someone else on a gun possession charge on Garrison Street on the city’s west side shortly before 3:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.
A troubled Cliffside Park man surrendered peacefully after a disturbance at his home triggered a sizable law enforcement response. The 37-year-old resident, who authorities said has a history of emotional trouble, began breaking windows in his Washington Avenue home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, neighbors said. No one answered the door,...
An 18-year-old Phillipsburg man was arrested after firing several gunshots during an attempted assault in the area, authorities announced. James Goodwine, of Elm Street, was charged with attempted aggravated assault, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, all second-degree offenses, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release on Friday, June 10.
A 34-year-old man experiencing car problems was struck and killed by an impaired driver while trying to fix his car on I-695 in Baltimore Saturday, June 11, State Police said. Juan Rivera was stopped in the right shoulder standing outside of his 2005 Dodge Dakota on the inner loop near I-70 when his car was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tacoma driven by Moto Chapol, 37, around 9:45 p.m., Maryland State Police said.
A tense standoff ended with Englewood police disarming an irate, drunken man who repeatedly refused to drop a machete, authorities said. ICE agents took custody of Salvadoran national Carlos Sanchez Rivera, 26, almost immediately after he was booked into the Bergen County Jail, records show. Rivera was drunk when a...
A woman suspected of kidnapping a 2-year-old girl when she stole a car in York County on Sunday was arrested in Philadelphia, police said Friday. The Springettsbury Township Police Department said 27-year-old Maria McKenzie is currently being held in Philadelphia until arrangements can be made to bring her back to York County.
A Long Island man is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a stolen Range Rover. Henry Eason, of Hempstead, was arrested in Syosset at about 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a...
A man was arrested after following a man and trying to shoot at him in Berks County, authorities said. Officers responded to the Buttonwood Street Bridge on a report of a drive-by shooting around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, West Reading police said. Cops were met by the victim,...
A wanted man was arrested on murder charges after jumping out of a window in an attempt to flee from police, authorities in Delaware County said. Members of the Chester Police Department and US Marshall's Violent Crimes Task Force spotted Kareem Miller on the 1200 block of West 9th Street on Thursday, June 9, they said.
The man who police say fired the first bullet in the mass shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street likely should not have been granted a license to legally carry a gun— if a previous arrest had been filed in timely manner, court documents reviewed by the NBC10 Investigators show.
A 28-year-old man is facing charges after police say he assaulted multiple of…
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a man who they believe exited a car on a Philadelphia street corner and fired deadly gunshots at a man in broad daylight. The Philadelphia Police Department shared video of the brazen shooting that happened in late May on 5800 block of North 16th Street.
A 71-year-old died after he was struck by a car and became trapped underneath it Thursday, June 9 in Baltimore, police said. The 37-year-old driver remained at the scene — the intersection at Pennsylvania Avenue and Mosher Street — after the 4:45 p.m. incident, according to city police.
Responders confirmed a fatality in an apartment blaze at a senior living community in Ridgewood. Firefighters responded to the Ridgecrest Senior Housing development on Ridge Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The first arriving units appeared to confine the fire to a single apartment, although smoke necessitated a complete search...
A convicted felon from Baltimore will spend decades in prison after being sentenced for murdering his victim with a rifle in Harford County, the State's Attorney’s Office announced. Sheron Garrett, 30, has been sentenced to 92 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised probation if he were...
Autopsy results of a man who was found unresponsive in Baltimore have upgraded his case to a homicide investigation, authorities say. Anthony Barksdale, 63, never woke up after being attacked on the 1800 block of West Lexington Street on the early morning of Friday, March 18, Baltimore Police say. Barksdale...
A 33-year-old man from Lakewood has admitted to fatally stabbing another man, authorities said. Jorge Santiago-Garcia pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter on Thursday, June 9, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On Aug. 31, 2020, Lakewood police were called to a business on 2nd Avenue in response to...
