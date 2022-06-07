ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Apple-Books-Top-10

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0g3Fw0bF00

Apple Books

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Sparring Partners by John Grisham - 9780385549332 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

3. Meant to Be by Emily Giffin - 9780425286654 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Nightwork by Nora Roberts - 9781250278203 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. Don’t Let Me Fall by Kelsie Rae - No ISBN Available - (Twisty Pines Publishing, LLC)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover - 9781476753195 - (Atria Books)

9. The Boardwalk Bookshop by Susan Mallery - 9780369718433 - (MIRA Books)

10. Offside with #55 by Piper Rayne - No ISBN Available - (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colleen Hoover
Person
Nora Roberts
Person
John Grisham
Person
Emily Giffin
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Central Publishing#Apple Books#Apple Books Us Bestseller#Llc#Penguin Publishing Group#The Boardwalk Bookshop
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

690K+
Followers
158K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy