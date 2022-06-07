ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp Thanks His ‘Loyal’ Fans in New Message: ‘We Will All Move Forward Together’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
Johnny Depp marked his debut on TikTok (where he already has 4.3 million followers and counting) with a video montage of his recent music tour in the United Kingdom with Jeff Beck. The actor also sent a message on social media to his “most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters” following his trial win against Amber Heard earlier this month.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together,” Depp wrote. “We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

Beck announced during his June 2 concert in Gateshead that he’ll be releasing a new album with Depp in July. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor has joined Beck at a handful of U.K. concerts over the last two weeks, including one at London’s Royal Albert Hall a couple of days before the verdict was announced in his defamation trial against Heard.

In response to Depp’s statement, a spokesperson for Heard said: “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is… be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

The jury in the case ruled that Heard is ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp ($10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages) after she defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. The jury also ruled that Depp defamed Heard in the course of fighting back against her charges and awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

Depp first celebrated the trial verdict after it was announced in a statement that read: “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”

Check out Depp’s full video and statement to his fans in the post below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

Variety

Variety

