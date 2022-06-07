ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bike Bakersfield holding taco, movie night fundraiser

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 5 days ago
Make it a date night on Thursday with tacos and a movie in Downtown Bakersfield. Bike Bakersfield is hosting a fundraiser in the Cafe Smitten parking lot.

It's tacos, a movie, and raffle prizes all in one spot.

Ten bucks will get you a plate of food and one dollar will get you a raffle ticket with the hopes of winning a spa night or a bike from Finish Line Bikes.

A showing of the "The Bullitt's Burden" will be at 8 p.m.

Proceeds will go back into the non-profit.

