Bike Bakersfield holding taco, movie night fundraiser

Make it a date night on Thursday with tacos and a movie in Downtown Bakersfield. Bike Bakersfield is hosting a fundraiser in the Cafe Smitten parking lot.

It's tacos, a movie, and raffle prizes all in one spot.

Ten bucks will get you a plate of food and one dollar will get you a raffle ticket with the hopes of winning a spa night or a bike from Finish Line Bikes.

A showing of the "The Bullitt's Burden" will be at 8 p.m.

Proceeds will go back into the non-profit.