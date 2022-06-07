ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Tot fatally shoots dad, mom charged in death

By Caterina Andreano
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJgaq_0g3Fvb0y00

A 28-year-old Florida mother on probation for child neglect has been charged in her husband's death after authorities alleged her 2-year-old son found an unsecured handgun in their Orlando home and fatally shot his dad in the back.

Marie Ayala was being held at the Orange County Jail Wednesday morning on charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation of probation, according to online jail records.

"The gun was not properly stored. In fact, it was easily accessible even to a 2-year-old and the result is a tragedy ... no one can really comprehend," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The deadly shooting unfolded around noon on May 26 in an East Orlando home that Ayala and her husband, 26-year-old Reggie Mabry, shared with their three children, ages 5, 2 and 5 months, Mina said. Ayala was arrested and booked into jail on Friday, according to jail records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNBuZ_0g3Fvb0y00
Orange County Sheriffs Office - PHOTO: Marie Ayala of Orlando was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence after her 2-year-old gun found an unsecured illegal gun and fatally shot his father, Reggie Mabry.

Ayala's 2-year-old son found a Glock 19 pistol in a bag on the floor of their home near some laundry, according to court documents obtained by ABC affiliate station WFTV in Orlando .

MORE: Child accidentally shoots mother with shotgun from backseat of car

Ayala purportedly told deputies that her husband was playing video games with their children when she heard a loud pop, according to the court documents. She said she went to investigate the noise and found her husband on the floor shot, according to the documents.

Mina said deputies responded to the home after getting a 911 call of a shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Ayala doing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her her husband, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

He said Ayala and Mabry's 5-year-old son told deputies that his 2-year-old brother shot their father.

MORE: 9-year-old boy accidentally shot in chest by father after alleged road rage incident

"It's important to note that both Mabry and Ayala were on probation for child neglect and for narcotics charges," Mina said.

Mina said the episode is a lesson to all gun owners to make sure their weapons are secured and out of the reach of children.

MORE: 3-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself in face: Chicago police

"Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split-second away from one of these tragedies happening in their homes," Mina said.

He said the children of Mabry and Ayala must now suffer the consequences of an incident that was "100% preventable."

"Now the children have effectively lost both of their parents," Mina said. "Their father is dead and their mother is in jail, and a young child has to live their life knowing that he shot his father."

It was not clear Wednesday if Ayala has hired an attorney has been appointed a public defender.

Comments / 247

Idele Dawson
2d ago

tragedy! I'm trying to imagine a 2yrold child holding a Glock & firing it! That's a bit much to believe! It's more to thi story & I'm not buying this story!!

Reply(22)
121
Nancy Gibson
2d ago

They were both on probation and they had a gun? Goes to show that criminals don’t follow the law. Plus, they just have a gun lying in a bag on the floor? Sounds strange.

Reply(11)
33
Jolley Rancher
1d ago

This story is very sad...all around...I just cannot comprehend a child 2 years old holding a gun pointing it at a traget...guns have certain weight and for a 2 year old take a gun, holding it in an upright position, pulling a trigger pointing it randomly and shooting a man..really??? that's way too much for me to believe. I have been around children all my life..and sometimes they can't even hold their feeding bottles, cups and toys for too long, ...FAR MORE A GUN.. that's crazy and unbelievable. In the first place if they the parents were considered unfit then the children should have been taken from them a long time ago. Because right now they are still without their parents.. This is sickening.. imagine children have to live with that...that by itself is child abuse... their little minds should be preparing for other things...not this. I'm so emotional right now. Lord God please protect, provide and keep these children safe In Jesus' mighty name..we asked with thanks giving Amen.

Reply(2)
26
Related
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
Daily Beast

Mourners Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Cops

At least two people were shot at a burial on Thursday afternoon for a young man fatally shot by police in Wisconsin in May, according to information from Racine police and attendees. Mourners were paying their last respects to 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King when gunfire erupted at Graceland Cemetery, witnesses...
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Firearms#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Wftv
The US Sun

Texas coroner reveals what happens to school shooter’s body and recalls heartbreak of identifying dead kids in classroom

THE Texas coroner who had the heartbreaking job of identifying the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting has revealed what happened to the gunman's body. As Uvalde's Justice of The Peace, Eulalio "Lalo" Diaz Jr serves as the small town's de facto coroner, and he was on call when an 18-year-old unleashed the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

10-year-old survivor reveals last words of friend shot dead by Uvalde gunman

A 10-year-old who survived the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School has revealed the words of her best friend before she was killed.Khole Torres said and her classmates were watching the film “Lilo & Stitch” when the gunman entered the school – sending students into lockdown.Then gunshots started, she said in an interview with KENS 5, and “I was looking at the ground because I was scared”.Her friend Amerie Jo Garza sought to reassure her that everything would be fine before she was shot dead, however.“We were told we were going into lockdown,” said Khloe. “My friend was saying this...
UVALDE, TX
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen

Three children had to testify against their attacker in a Coweta County case that ended with the man receiving multiple life sentences after being found guilty Thursday. Derrol Allen Grant was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences followed by 60 years for four counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of child molestation.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
CNN

Husband and wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Lynn

LYNN - A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Lynn, the Essex District Attorney's Office said Friday. Officers responded to a home on Mudge Street around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday. A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the D.A., Jessie...
LYNN, MA
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
ABC News

ABC News

687K+
Followers
158K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy