ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Cher and Versace Team on Pride Month Collection

By Layla Ilchi, WWD
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Odwe_0g3FvYJf00

Cher and Versace are joining forces to celebrate Pride Month.

The music icon and Donatella Versace are teaming this month on “Chersace,” a limited-edition capsule collection with all proceeds benefiting Gender Spectrum , a charity that works with LGBTQ children and youth.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The “Chersace” collection includes T-shirts, socks and a baseball cap designed with Versace’s iconic Medusa motif and the Versace logo reimagined to read “Chersace.” The collection’s baseball cap also includes Versace and Cher’s signatures. The collection ranges in price from $125 to $3,350.

“Donatella and I have been dear friends for a lifetime,” Cher said in a statement. “It just felt right for our very first collaboration to be one about LGBTQ Pride and celebrating a community that means so incredibly much to both of us. We wanted to make a fun collection supporting a good case, and we hope you like it.”

Versace continued the sentiment, stating: “It has always been a dream to collaborate with Cher, and it’s finally come true. I’m delighted that we can support such a brilliant charity that has such a positive impact, particularly on young people.”

The Versace website includes a short video on the “Chersace” collection, with a model stating: “Two icons, both alike in diva energy. In Pride Month, where we celebrate the scene. From long-held friendship to new love and unity. Where Cher and Versace make, Chersace.”

The design house shared news on “Chersace” on its Instagram, posting a photo of the collection and more details on the Gender Spectrum.

“Gender Spectrum works to create gender sensitive and inclusive environments for all children and teens by providing online programs, resources and information that young people, parents and families can use to further their understanding of gender and learn the value of parental and adult support,” reads the caption.

The “Chersace” campaign comes after Capri Holdings, Versace’s parent company, established the Versace Foundation , which is aimed at fostering, promoting and supporting programs that generate awareness and support for the LGBTQ community. Capri Holdings has pledged $10 million to the foundation.

See and shop all of the Chersace products below.

Chersace Pride T-Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Es7fe_0g3FvYJf00

Chersace Pride T-Shirt

$425


Buy now

Chersace Pride Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpmP7_0g3FvYJf00

Chersace Pride Socks

$425


Buy now

Chersace Pride Baseball Cap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31SS0E_0g3FvYJf00

Chersace Pride Baseball Cap

$395


Buy now

Chersace Pride Diamante Shirt

. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mkEf_0g3FvYJf00

Chersace Pride Diamante Shirt

$3,350


Buy now

This story originally ran on WWD .

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Attempts to Crash Wedding

A scene unfolded outside the home of Britney Spears on Thursday afternoon as the singer’s onetime husband, Jason Alexander, was tackled and detained by police for attempting to crash her wedding. Alexander, who married Spears in 2004 in a quickie Las Vegas wedding that lasted only 55 hours before she had it annulled, live-streamed the activity on Instagram. In one clip, Alexander is seen roaming the property and announcing loudly to someone on-site, “Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife,” he says. “I’m here to crash the wedding.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears Marries Sam Asghari...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Carol Burnett, Steve Carell Toast Julie Andrews at AFI Life Achievement Gala: “A Great Dame In Every Sense of the Word”

After a two-year pandemic delay, Julie Andrews was finally honored with AFI’s Life Achievement Award on Thursday, in a star-studded celebration that included Carol Burnett, Steve Carell, Gwen Stefani and Cynthia Erivo. The 86-year-old star of The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins and The Princess Diaries made a rare public appearance at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to receive the honor, telling The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the event, “I’m still taking the wonder of it in because it’s such a huge evening.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJulie Andrews Reflects on 'Mary Poppins' Joys and Why More 'Princess Diaries' Is Not In...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Cena Meets Teen Superfan With Down Syndrome Who Fled Ukraine

John Cena made time during a recent European trip to connect with a fan who fled Ukraine with his mom. According to a video posted to the WWE’s YouTube channel, the star got word that Misha Rohozhyn, a non-verbal 19-year-old with Down syndrome, escaped the war-embattled nation with his mother, Liana Rohozhyn, after their home in Mariupol was destroyed, and that Liana encouraged Misha throughout the journey by telling him they were on their way to see his hero, Cena. On June 5, Cena turned Liana’s fantasy into reality when he traveled to a residence outside Amsterdam where the refugees had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Cher
Person
Kanye
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Donatella Versace
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Peter Bogdanovich
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Pride Month#Gender Spectrum
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Sharon Stone, 64, brings old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera as she models a fitted red gown and shades at Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis

Sharon Stone brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera on Wednesday evening as she attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis. The screen veteran, 64, belied her age in a sweeping red gown that clung to her slender physique as she walked the red carpet at the event, held on the resort town's famous Croisette.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
Hypebae

Jason Momoa Receives Backlash After Implying He Supports Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Jason Momoa implied a neutral stance on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard verdict, which caused him to receive a lot of backlash. The Hawaii native liked both Depp’s and Heard’s Instagram posts, which were personal statements about the verdict outcome, resulting in a win for Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean star wrote about having his “life back” thanks to the jury, while Heard expressed her disappointment about the results.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening. In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Charlie Chaplin’s Granddaughter Kiera, 39, Sizzles In Black Gown At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Kiera Chaplin gave her own spin on “black and white” film when she attended the Chopard Loves Cinema dinner at the Hotel Martinez on Saturday (May 21), part of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Kiera, 39, wore a black glittery gown that featured a cutout slit that gave her some seductive cleavage. She paired the look with a silvery clutch, which matched her glittery earrings. The granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin — who bore a strong family resemblance to her grandfather and grandmother, Oona O’Neill — completed the outfit with a pair of gold pumps.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy