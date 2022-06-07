ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Action News WFTS

21-year-old found dead in Tampa Bay after crash on Howard Frankland: FHP

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duPKB_0g3FuuZk00

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating how the body of a 21-year-old man from Brandon ended up in Tampa Bay after a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge Monday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the bridge just before 4:30 p.m. after reports of a body being found by local law enforcement marine units.

After the body was identified, FHP troopers were able to link the man to a vehicle on the emergency shoulder in the southbound lanes of I-275.

Troopers said the vehicle, a 2003 Lexus sedan, was involved in a crash where it hit the bridge barrier wall. Troopers said the crash remains under investigation, but at this time it's unclear how the man ended up in the water.

FHP said the man's next-of-kin has been notified, but his identity has not been released.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 275#Lexus#Fhp
fox13news.com

TPD: Man’s body found floating in Tampa river

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after the body of an adult male was found floating in a river Saturday morning. Police were called to the area of Florida Avenue and River Shore shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of a body in the water. Police say...
TAMPA, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Fatal crash in Desoto County

The 17-year-old was traveling east on SW Robin Road, approaching a right curve, east of the intersection of US-17. He failed to negotiate the curve and traveled off the roadway, entered the grass shoulder, and collided with a power pole.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Lightning strike sends debris plummeting from Opal Sands Resort, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Debris came crashing down from the Opal Sands Resort in Clearwater early Saturday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Officers said the building’s roof was struck by lightning sometime in the morning hours sending a chunk of material plummeting into a parking lot below. Authorities said one vehicle […]
CLEARWATER, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy