Dry weather patterns, light trade winds continue
The mostly dry weather pattern will continue. Light to moderate trade winds will deliver limited moisture to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings.
The mostly dry weather pattern will continue. Light to moderate trade winds will deliver limited moisture to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0