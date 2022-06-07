ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry weather patterns, light trade winds continue

By Chevy Chevalier
The mostly dry weather pattern will continue. Light to moderate trade winds will deliver limited moisture to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings.

