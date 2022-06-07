ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Eagle Fire Northeast of Paso Robles 90 Percent Contained

 5 days ago
The fire started Monday evening

PASO ROBLES — The first wildfire of the season in San Luis Obispo County is currently underway just north of Paso Robles.

Eagle Fire started Monday evening just before 6 p.m. It is located at Bald Eagle and Lazy Hill Road, northeast of Paso Robles.

According to Cal Fire’s report, last updated at 8:30 p.m. last night, 75 acres have been burned and zero percent has been contained.

However, Cal Fire has issued an update on social media just before 10 a.m. stating the fire is 36 acres and 90 percent contained. Acres were reduced after mapping.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo is the administrative unit on the fire.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

