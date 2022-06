Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya with a shot to the back of the 26-year-old Black man’s head has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the charges Thursday against Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, weeks after Lyoya was killed following a chaotic traffic stop on April 4. Lyoya was on the ground when he was killed. A bystander recorded the shooting on cellphone video. Schurr, who is white, told Lyoya that he stopped his car because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. Roughly a minute into the stop, Lyoya began to run after he was asked to produce a driver’s license.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO