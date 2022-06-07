ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Incumbent Rep. Saylor disappointed after Pa. primary defeat

By Dennis Owens, Avery Van Etten
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bW5B_0g3FtgV100

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — State Rep. Stan Saylor (R-York County) calls himself the most conservative appropriations chairman in decades, and yet he was defeated in the primary election for not being conservative enough.

“Was I surprised? A little bit on Election Day,” said Saylor. The political world was shocked that the 28-year incumbent and appropriations chairman was soundly defeated by an unknown challenger.

“People weren’t looking at what you had done but rather, I just want a new face, so that’s what happened. They got a new face,” Saylor said.

That new face is Wendy Fink, who criticized Saylor for not fighting Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic shutdowns and for being a “career politician.”

“Too many people were not informed on what really was going on here at the Capitol. I think today, those who yell the loudest on Facebook and Twitter get a lot more attention, and that’s not good for government,” Saylor said.

But Saylor was not a good Conservative, argued fellow York County State Rep. Mike Jones (R), and he compromised too much with Democrats on budgets that spent too much. Jones endorsed Fink the week before the election.

Pa. legislator stripped of committee seats after endorsing GOP incumbent challengers

“The conservative wing of the party, we’re just not going to be taken for granted anymore and ignored. I’ve tried to work within the system for three and a half years and largely been ignored. This is my attempt to make our party actually stronger,” Jones said. “I fear we get a little lukewarm. We need to do what we say we’re going to do and fight hard to do it.”

Saylor says he doesn’t hate Jones. Rather, he said, “I’m disappointed in him because I’m really concerned that he doesn’t understand what the legislature is about. I think he needs to learn and get educated about how things work in government.”

“When you’re somebody who is a backbencher, you’re not in the mix every day, and you may feel jilted that you aren’t,” Saylor said. But it was Saylor who was jilted by voters.

Rocking the Capitol: GOP incumbents fall to CAP-backed challengers

“Compromise has become a dirty word,” said Democratic Appropriations Chairman Matt Bradford. Bradford worries the ideological wing of the Republican party is growing while the governing wing is shrinking.

“To weaponize compromise against your own leaders is foolhardy, and I don’t know where it leads to, but it can’t possibly be good,” Bradford said.

Jones said, “I am not talking about being obstructionist or saying ‘no,’ I’m talking about being proactive, using the power of the purse strings.”

Saylor says that when he leaves the legislature on Nov. 30 with other politicians, such as Senate Appropriations Chair Pat Browne (R-Lehigh County), who were voted out in the primaries, “We’ll go do something else.”

Saylor and Browne will still oversee this year’s budget, which is due June 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Budget mavens Browne and Saylor’s reelection losses not a factor in negotiations, experts say

Sen. Pat Browne and Rep. Stanley Saylor, the Legislature's top budget negotiators, lost their reelection bids to primary opponents, but if this election season is unusual, that's unlikely to be the reason. The post Budget mavens Browne and Saylor’s reelection losses not a factor in negotiations, experts say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania is sitting on billions in stimulus money. Lawmakers may actually agree on a plan to spend some of it.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — As the June 30 deadline for the Pennsylvania legislature to pass a new budget approaches, support for spending some of the state’s billions in remaining stimulus money and surplus tax revenue is gaining bipartisan traction. Discussions are preliminary,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Learn where Pennsylvania political candidates stand on gun control

A string of mass shootings across the country, including a Uvalde, Texas tragedy that took the lives of 19 children, has triggered many community members to wonder what, if anything, public officials are going to do about the recent spike in gun violence. Pittsburgh has its own history of mass shootings, including the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history at Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life synagogue, which killed 11 people in 2018, and a recent mass shooting at an Airbnb-rented apartment in the North Side, killing two teens and wounding eight others.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
York County, PA
York County, PA
Government
wdac.com

Justices Allow Counting Of PA Mail-In Ballots

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing elections officials to count mail-in ballots in PA that lack a handwritten date, but were received in time. The unsigned order applies to a Lehigh County judicial election from 2021. But Justice Samuel Alito warned in a dissent that the issue could affect the November elections. Last week, Alito had imposed a temporary hold on counting the ballots to give the justices more time to consider the matter. At the time, David McCormick was locked in a tight contest with Dr. Mehmet Oz for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination. McCormick has since conceded to Oz.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Browne
beavercountyradio.com

Election Results in Pa. Official After Recount Completed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz has won Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Senate primary after a dayslong recount. The celebrity heart surgeon will face Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November in a race that could help determine control of the closely divided Senate. The state revealed the results of the recount Wednesday, which determined that Oz had beaten former hedge fund CEO David McCormick by 951 votes out of more than 1.3 million cast. Oz had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke he suffered four days before the May 17 primary election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WMDT.com

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan reacts to high gas prices

MARYLAND– With skyrocketing gas prices, people’s wallets are hurting. Governor Larry Hogan says this is frustrating to see. He says recently Maryland legislators temporarily suspended the gas tax. While Governor Hogan said the suspension wasn’t long enough, it saved Marylanders’ nearly $120 million dollars. The Governor’s office has also requested that the Biden administration and Congress cut the federal gas tax, but that proved unsuccessful.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Primary Election#Legislature#Republican Primary#Incumbents#State#Democrats#Gop
WETM 18 News

Gov. Wolf signs bill to improve nursing license requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in Pennsylvania.  According to the Governor’s office, House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Gov. Wolf announces funding to support agricultural projects in Lebanon County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $2 million in funding for agricultural projects, which will be located in four counties, including Lebanon County. This is to help existing farms expand their operations and bring in additional revenue. “Pennsylvania’s economy is deeply rooted in the agriculture industry and supporting projects that […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
iheart.com

Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians

>Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians. (Pittsburgh, PA) - Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to push the state's General Assembly to pass a bill that would make two-thousand-dollar payments to Pennsylvanians. Governor Wolf says Pennsylvanians making less than 80-thousand dollars as a household should get direct payments from the state's American Rescue Plan Act funds. However, House Republican Caucus spokesman Jason Gottesman says the money should be used to protect the state from any economic uncertainty in the future. Any ARP money not used by December 31st, 2024 must be returned to the federal government.
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy