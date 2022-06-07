62-year-old killed in I-44 collision in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified a man who died Monday afternoon in a collision along Interstate 44 in Franklin County.

According to state investigators, the crash happened just after 4:40 p.m. at mile marker 243 in the eastbound lanes.

A tractor-trailer was stopped in the right lane due to another crash just up ahead. A 2015 Chrysler Town & Country struck the rear right side of the trailer.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as Belayneh Lakew of St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 62.

The 71-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

State police said Lakew was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.