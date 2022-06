It may shock some to hear this, but things can get pretty tense in pro wrestling, both on and off camera. One moment everything may be fine, the next minute you may be calling a former friend a jobber while getting into an elevator, all while said former friend screams at you. If that sounds like something out of a cheesy B-movie, that’s because it probably is. It’s also, reportedly, a real-life scene that took place between top AEW and WWE stars last month in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO