Jefferson City Council approves pay raises for police officers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Jefferson City police officers will get a pay raise after approval Monday from the city council.

The council approved an agreement with the city's police union to raise salaries for officers at its regular meeting Monday.

The council plans to start the entry-level salary at $46,000 which is only slightly lower than the staff originally proposed. Police administrators have pushed for the raise in part to increase the incentive for new hires.

The increases will take effect in the July 10 payroll period.

The overall projected cost of the pay plan is expected to cost well over $1 million annually and will be funded by the recently approved Public Safety Sales Tax.

The proposed pay plan is based on a 2.5% increase from one pay "step" to the next.

"I highly encourage that in order for us to benefit our city and benefit the police agency that we approve this particular bill," council member Mark Schreiber said at the meeting.

The council delayed a vote on a 5% pay increase for other city employees Monday. That issue will be taken up later.

The increase for officers brings the Jefferson City Police Department's starting pay closer to that of nearby agencies. The Cole County Sheriff's Office increased starting pay for deputies to $48,000 this year and starting police officers in Columbia make about $47,500.

