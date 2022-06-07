ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Smith County man accused of starting fire which killed disabled half-brother

KLTV
 5 days ago

Landscaper taken to hospital after lawnmower falls in...

www.kltv.com

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin Police Give Update on Crash That Injured Woman, 3 Children

Thursday afternoon, Lufkin Police and other emergency responders were called to a one-vehicle accident that took place on the west loop in Lufkin, near Lockheed Martin. The wreck resulted in the injuries of the woman driving as well as three children who were traveling in that SUV. Three of the four occupants were ejected from that vehicle as the SUV rolled over multiple times.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas inmate escapes by walking off work detail

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Angelina County inmate escaped from the jail late Thursday night after walking off a work detail. The sheriff’s office released a statement identifying the inmate as 36-year-old James Wheeler. He stands roughly 6’0″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with sandy blond or light brown hair. Deputies say he was last […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Driver charged with intoxication assault in prison van crash that injured 4

A driver has been charged after four people, including an inmate, were injured in a severe crash involving a prison transport van. Ian Morris, 27, was found to be at fault in the crash. He is charged with two counts of intoxication assault, which is a felony. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-45, approaching Willis near FM-1097. According to Conroe police, Morris, who was driving a red truck, spun out on the freeway and came to a stop. Police said alcohol contributed to the crash. That’s when a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport van slammed into the truck. There were two correctional officers, one sergeant, and one inmate inside the van at the time of the crash. As of Wednesday afternoon, the inmate and one officer were still in the hospital. The other two guards were treated and released on Tuesday. The van was leaving UTMB in Galveston, and the inmate was being transported to the Skyview Unit in Rusk, Texas. The spokesperson said additional security had been added to the van and confirmed that three guards were on board at the time of the crash.
CONROE, TX
CBS19

Police: Flint man wrestled with Tyler man twice before fatally shooting him

TYLER, Texas — A Flint man accused of killing another man last month wrestled and argued with the victim twice before shooting him multiple times, police documents show. Christopher Ryan Henry, 29, of Flint, turned himself into the authorities on Friday in connection with the shooting death of Austin Lee Deweerdt, 33, of Tyler, on May 30. He remains in the Smith County Jail charged with murder on a $1 million bond.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Wreck reported at State Highway 155, Tyler loop intersection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and fire personnel have responded to a major crash that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 155 and Southwest Loop 323. Tyler police officers and firefighters were dispatched out to the wreck a little after 3 p.m. Friday. At this time, there is...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas authorities recover submerged vehicle from Caddo State Park lake

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, Harrison County authorities recovered a vehicle that had been submerged near the Caddo State Park boat ramp. According to a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, HCO Dispatch received a call Wednesday about a vehicle that had been found fully submerged at the Caddo State Park boat ramp. The caller said the vehicle had been in the water a long time, but he wanted to notify authorities of what he found.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

Causes of death released for family likely killed by escaped inmate

Five family members believed to have been killed by an escaped inmate in their Texas vacation home last week were fatally shot and stabbed, cause of death reports show. Four children and their grandfather were found murdered at the family's ranch in Centerville, located between Dallas and Houston, on June 2 after a relative contacted law enforcement to do a welfare check, authorities said.
HOUSTON, TX
ktbb.com

Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigates robbery

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help solving an aggravated robbery. Officials say around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a robbery that had just occurred at a convenience store in the 11400 block of Hwy. 64 West near Tyler. They were informed that a suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at both the employee and a customer, and demanded the money from the cash register while informing both victims to lay on the floor. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, witnesses say the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. Authorities say the suspect was a black male, 5’09” to 5’10”, wearing a blue hoodie, dark colored pants, and a blue bandana over his face. The weapon was described as a black semi-automatic pistol. If you have any information concerning this case, call the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings June 9 – June 10

Deputies charged D’Shawn Marcelle Brown, 19, of Tyler, with assault of pregnant person, domestic abuse battery strangulation, attempt second-degree murder aggravated criminal damage property, and domestic abuse with child endanger. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $15,000. Deputies charged Joseph Gregory Gilliam, 32,...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

