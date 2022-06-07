ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One dead after shooting in South Bend

 5 days ago

Chicago mass shooting leaves 4 injured, police say

A drive-by mass shooting on Saturday afternoon in Chicago has left four people injured, with one considered to be in critical condition. The shooting happened at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday in the 8600 block of S. Damen on the city’s South Side, according to police. The victims range in...
CHICAGO, IL
South Bend Police hopeful photo could lead to tips to solve homicide

South Bend Police have released a photo they hope will lead to information that will help solve the homicide of Johnnie Lee Johnson, 53. Johnson was shot and killed on around 8:30 p.m. on May 12 in the 1200 block of Huey Street. The South Bend Police Department released the...
Police investigating Cass Co. shooting

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly happened at a party in Milton Township. At approximately 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Cass County Dispatch received a call from a Berrien County hospital. Hospital staff advised that they were treating a male victim with gunshot wounds.
8 injured, including 7 children, in Cook County rollover crash

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. - Eight people, including seven juveniles, were injured in a rollover crash in Cook County early Sunday. The crash occurred on Interstate 90 eastbound near Milepost 61. At about 12:25 a.m., ISP District 15 troopers responded to a single unit vehicle crash on I-90. ISP said a...
COOK COUNTY, IL
City leaders aim to curb gun violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the past ten days there’s been two fatal shootings in South Bend. City leaders said they are doing what they can to help curb gun violence. Canneth Lee, who is on the South Bend Common Council, and a group violence interventionist with S.A.V.E., said it starts at home and that we have to start changing parents’ and kids’ mindsets.
SOUTH BEND, IN
19-Year-Old Shot Outside Gas Station on Northwest Side

A teenager was shot outside a gas station Saturday morning in Chicago's Noble Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. In the 1400 block of West Division, a 19-year-old boy was standing outside a gas station at 4:28 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. The boy was...
CHICAGO, IL
2 wounded in Northwest Side drive-by shooting: police

CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting on the city’s Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. According to officials, someone in black SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, opened fire on the 4700 block of West Wellington Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. A 17-year-old boy who was driving westbound near the intersection of […]
CHICAGO, IL
Missing Joliet teen located in Indiana with nineteen-year-old boyfriend

A fourteen-year-old girl reported missing in Joliet on Tuesday was found in Indiana on Thursday. Police say the teen had willingly left Illinois with her nineteen-year-old boyfriend identified as Froilan Guzman, of Joliet. The fourteen-year-old has been deemed safe by police. Guzman was taken into custody by police. Charges against him are pending.
JOLIET, IL

