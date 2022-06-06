ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former Chiefs head coach and longtime NFL assistant Romeo Crennel retires

By KCTV5 Staff
KYTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Longtime NFL assistant and head coach Romeo Crennel announced on Monday that he is retiring. The 74-year-old had been with the Houston Texans organization since 2014, serving as defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, interim head coach and senior advisor for football performance. Crennel dedicated...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Announces He's Retiring

A Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has announced his retirement from the NFL. On Wednesday, Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter announced his retirement from the league. Dieter, mostly a practice squad wide receiver, is calling it a career at 29. "I’ve decided to retire from football! Thank you for everything...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To Longtime Coach's Retirement

On Monday, longtime NFL coach Romeo Crennel announced his retirement from coaching. "Football has been my entire life and it's been a dream come true to coach for 50 years," he said in a statement. "There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career. I especially want to thank the fancs and owners of the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans for allowing me to contribute to the game that I have loved so much for so long. I'll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I'll miss the most is being around they guys every day. My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family. I would also want to thank my wife Rosemary and my three daughters, Lisa, Tiffany and Kristine, for all of their support over the years. Because of their love and selflessness, I have been able to live out my dream. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to spend more time with my grandchildren while staying around the game of football."
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Wide Receiver Signs $80 Million Contract Extension With NFL Team

One superstar wide receiver just got paid. This week, the Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed Cooper Kupp to a three-year contract extension. And according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Kupp's contract is worth up to $80 million. Kupp is now under contract with the Rams through the 2026 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Houston, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
FanSided

Brandon Flowers finally retires with Kansas City Chiefs

Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Brandon Flowers returned to the team this week in order to retire with his original franchise. It might sound like a blast from the past, but cornerback Brandon Flowers returned to the team that originally drafted him in order to retire with the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

KC Chiefs: 3 easiest games on the 2022 schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs 2022 season opener cannot come soon enough. At this point in the offseason, what games look like easy wins?. The 2022 NFL season is now less than 100 days away. Football fans need to only survive the dog days of summer to reach the promised land. The Kansas City Chiefs are currently facilitating offseason workouts for players, leading to mandatory minicamp June 14-16.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romeo Crennel
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines and best bets for Comeback Player of the Year

Everybody loves a comeback story. So who do you have to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year?. If you're looking for a favorite, look south – the top three betting favorites play for teams in the NFC and AFC South Divisions. Here's everything you need to know...
NFL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray among most polarizing QBs in NFL, quarterback ranking says

The Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray is one of the three most polarizing quarterbacks in the NFL, according to a recent Pro Football Focus ranking of QBs. PFF.com's Seth Galina recently ranked NFL quarterbacks and he put Murray in the third tier of his ranking, Tier C, with the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Precott and the Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr. ...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy