ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ To End Broadway Run This Fall

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Dear Evan Hansen , the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical, will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, September 18, nearly six years after opening at the Music Box Theatre, producers announced today.

At closing, the musical will have played 1,678 regular performances and 21 preview performances, making it one of the 50 longest-running Broadway shows in history.

The closing was announced today by producer Stacey Mindich.

Broadway’s ‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’ Announces Closing Date

After opening on Broadway on December 4, 2016, Dear Evan Hansen broke multiple box office records at the Music Box and recouped its investment in less than 9 months.

Though once one of Broadway’s hottest tickets, Dear Evan Hansen has seen box office declines since reopening in December following the Covid shutdown. In recent weeks, attendance has often been at 80% of capacity or even lower.

With a book by Steven Levenson , a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul  and direction by Michael Greif, the musical has played to more than 1.5 million audience members at the Music Box, according to producers.

“From our earliest reading of Dear Evan Hansen in 2011, there have been two great joys that stand out above all the others (and there are many),” said Mindich. “One is the sweeping and soaring show itself, which never fails to make me think, cry, laugh and try to be a better mother and person. The other is watching the profound change in the audience from when they walk into the theater to when they leave. I feel grateful to have been part of bringing Pasek, Paul, Levenson and Greif’s original musical to life – which has captured the hearts of so many, impacted millions of audience members across the globe, and literally changed lives with its with its breathtaking score and its vital and universal message.”

Dear Evan Hansen reopened its Broadway production on December 11, 2021, 21 months after the Covid shutdown began on Broadway. It currently has three productions running across the globe, with its Broadway, North American Tour and West End companies playing in tandem. The West End production concludes its Olivier-Award-winning run on October 22, 2022.

The current company of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway includes Zachary Noah Piser, Talia Simone Robinson, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Manoel Felciano, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Linedy Genao, Nathan Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen. Following Piser’s run as Evan, Stephen Christopher Anthony, who currently plays the lead role on the North American Tour, will join the Broadway company as Evan Hansen for a limited 4-week engagement beginning August 9, 2022. Sam Primack, who made his Broadway debut as an Evan cover, will take over the role from Anthony, beginning in September 6, 2022 through September 18, 2022.

On July 19, 2022, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo joins the company as ‘Jared Kleinman’, alongside returning cast members Ann Sanders as ‘Cynthia Murphy,’ Noah Kieserman as ‘Connor Murphy,’ and Ciara Alyse Harris as ‘Alana Beck.’

The musical was nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning six at the 2017 ceremony, including Best Actor/Musical for Ben Platt, Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score and Best Featured Actress for Rachel Bay Jones.

A 2021 film adaptation starring Platt and co-produced by his father Marc Platt was poorly received critically and at the box office, leading some Broadway insiders to speculate that the film – and controversies prompted by changing attitudes toward bullying – had a negative impact on Broadway attendance.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Immersive Version Of Classic Broadway Musical ‘Guys & Dolls’ To Open At London’s Bridge Theatre Next Year

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The rollicking Broadway musical Guys & Dolls is to be revived at London’s The Bridge Theatre next year with 420 members of the audience able to “party” with the cast, as the show’s director Nicholas Hytner (The History Boys) told Deadline. The immersive production is set to begin preview performances from February 27. Official opening night is March 9. Hytner, a former artistic director of Britain’s National Theatre, said that he and his associates chose Guys & Dolls “because a hell of a lot of it happens in public space like Times Square, Broadway and Havana.” Guys &...
NFL
Deadline

Tony Awards: Who Will Win, Who Should Win & Possible Surprises – Deadline Tony Watch

Click here to read the full article. For a Broadway season that will go down in the record books for its abbreviated 42-week length, Covid cancelations and stark decline in attendance attributable at least in part to New York City’s pandemic-era dearth of tourists, the 2021-22 theatrical season was surprisingly healthy in one very significant way: As this year’s Tony Awards nomination roster makes clear, Broadway venues were well-stocked with the talent and quality that can make trophy-voting an endless cycle of on-the-other-hand second guessing and nitpicking. In a Broadway season that made noticeable (if never enough) strides in presenting new...
PERFORMING ARTS
Deadline

David Hyde Pierce’s Supportive Husband Role In ‘Julia’ & A ‘Frasier’ Reboot Update

Click here to read the full article. There’s something in the recipe for Julia, HBO Max’s series about Julia Child and her transformative cooking show, that viewers are savoring like a warm meal straight from the kitchen. “People are having a very specific kind of reaction to it,” says David Hyde Pierce, who stars as Julia’s husband, Paul Child. “[They] feel embraced and comforted by it.” The role is both supportive but nuanced as Paul pours his all into giving Julia the chance to shine. Here, Pierce discusses portraying the man behind the star chef, played by Sarah Lancashire, the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

How to Watch The 75th Annual Tony Awards This Sunday On TV, Streaming & On Demand

Click here to read the full article. Emmy Award-winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, an hour of exclusive content streaming live only on Paramount+ beginning 60 minutes prior to the live broadcast of the Tony Awards ceremony on CBS. Criss and Hough will kick off the evening celebrating the 2022 Tony Awards, bestowing multiple honors and introducing special performances throughout Act One. Immediately following, Academy Award winner and Tony-nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast from Radio City Music Hall in New...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christiane Noll
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Rachel Bay Jones
Person
Ben Platt
Deadline

UK Drama School Apologizes To ‘I May Destroy You’ Creator Michaela Coel & Star Paapa Essiedu For “Appalling & Unacceptable” Racism

Click here to read the full article. One of the UK’s leading drama schools has apologized to I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel and star Paapa Essiedu for “appalling and unacceptable racist comments” 10 years ago. Essiedu told The Guardian he experienced a “real ‘time stops moment'” when a teacher at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama taking part in an improvization shouted “‘Hey you, N-word, what have you got behind you?’” The pair were acting a scene in which a prison officer looks for drugs among prisoners. Essiedu said the incident was so horrifying that neither he nor Coel,...
NFL
Deadline

Swinging Robotic Spider-Man Malfunctions, Crashes Into Building At Disney California Adventure Avengers Campus

Click here to read the full article. Frequent visitors to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure are by now accustomed to Peter Parker’s helpful but otherwise buggy Spider-Bots going haywire during the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction. But this afternoon, an unplanned malfunction just outside that attraction added a taste of Westworld to the mix. Guests posting videos of the short show on the Avengers Campus in which the Webslinger swings from building to building above the crowd captured something unusual. The Stuntronics robot that performs the feat seems, in the footage, to be off course, rigid and swinging listlessly....
NFL
Deadline

Leah Remini Joins ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Judges Panel, Replaces Matthew Morrison

Click here to read the full article. If you can trip the light fantastic, Leah Remini may have some honest feedback for you. The actress/producer is joined the judging panel of Fox’s So You Think Can Dance alongside Stephen “tWitch” Boss and JoJo Siwa. Remini make her debut on the milestone 300th episode that airs Wednesday, June 15. Remini is taking over for Matthew Morrison, who was let go earlier this month. At the time, Morrison said his departure was due to failing to adhere to “competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.” “I am thrilled to join So You...
NFL
Deadline

Dana Walden’s Ascension Raises Old Question: Will Disney Ever Have A Female CEO?

Click here to read the full article. In 2004, Disney’s cable networks executive Anne Sweeney was named co-chair, Disney Media Networks, and president, Disney/ABC Television Group. The promotion, announced by then-Disney CEO Bob Iger, to whom Sweeney reported, set off a decade-long reign of Sweeney as one of the most powerful women in entertainment, with a vast TV portfolio encompassing a broadcast network and cable networks, Disney’s TV studio and news. When Iger announced that he planned to step down in 2016 (he ultimately did not leave and ended up postponing his retirement four times since 2013), Sweeney had to be...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#The Broadway#Covid
Deadline

Tiffany Haddish On Going “Police Mode” For ‘The Afterparty’ & Her Love Of Stand-Up: “That’s Where My Heart Lies”

Click here to read the full article. “I love stand-up,” declares Tiffany Haddish, as she reflects on her 25-year career. “That’s where my heart is.” While Haddish’s acting star has been on the ascendant ever since she lit up the screen in her big-screen breakthrough, Girls Trip, in 2017, she knows she’d always be most comfortable in front of a live audience. “Somebody said to me, ‘What if you were told you could never act again?’ I’d say, ‘As long as I can do stand-up, I’m fine with that.’” And if she was told she couldn’t do that? “I’d be like,...
NFL
Deadline

Paul Reiser To Star In And Co-Write ‘The Problem With People’; Colm Meaney & Others Also Starring

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Paul Reiser, Colm Meaney, Jane Levy, Lucianne McEvoy and Des Keough are set to star in indie pic The Problem With People. Reiser co-wrote the script with Wally Marzano-Lesnevich, with Chris Cottam directing. Reiser, Cottam and Max Brady are producing. The film is a heart-warming comedy about two estranged cousins making amends for many generations of a family dispute. Production begins next week in Ireland. The story follows Ciáran (Meaney), who lives in rural Ireland with his elderly and ailing father who, bemoaning the sorry state of the world and its never-ending conflicts, decides that...
NFL
Deadline

Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina & More Join Ben Affleck’s Nike Drama

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck’s untitled Nike drama for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures has assembled a stellar cast, with Jason Bateman (Ozark), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Chris Tucker (Rush Hour franchise), Marlon Wayans (Respect) and Chris Messina (Sharp Objects) signing on for roles, along with Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death), Tom Papa (Behind the Candelabra) and Julius Tennon (The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar). Director Affleck alsi is starring in the pic, which started production Monday in Los Angeles, alongside his fellow Good Will Hunting star, Oscar winner Matt Damon. Matt Damon & Ben...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’: Wendy Moniz & Mo Brings Plenty Upped To Series Regulars, Josh Lucas Leads New & Returning Recurring Cast For Season 5

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Network’s mega hit Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, continues to firm up its cast for the upcoming fifth season. Josh Lucas, who has been teasing a potential return, will be back on the show for the first time since 2019 as Young John Dutton, along with fellow recurring cast members Kylie Rogers (Young Beth Dutton) and Kyle Red Silverstein (Young Rip Wheeler), who both last appeared in 2020; as well as Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner), who was introduced this year. They will be joined by new recurring players Kai Caster (American Horror...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
Deadline

Justin Bieber Reveals Illness Causing Facial Paralysis Is Behind Recent Tour Postponement

Click here to read the full article. “For those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” said Justin Bieber in an Instagram video post today. “There’s full paralysis on this side of my face.” On Tuesday, Bieber announced that he was postponing the next few shows of his 130-date Justice World Tour due a “non-Covid related illness.” His next few stops were to include Toronto, Washington, D.C. and Madison Square Garden. The next shows still listed on his official tour web site are the MSG appearances Monday and Tuesday. This...
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

Julee Cruise Dies: Haunting ‘Twin Peaks’, ‘Blue Velvet’ Singer Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Julee Cruise, whose ethereal singing could conjure both nostalgic innocence and a menacing present, making her an ideal musical collaborator for David Lynch and the Twin Peaks director’s go-to composer Angelo Badalamenti, died Thursday. She was 65. Her death was announced on Facebook by husband, the author and editor Edward Grinnan. A cause of death was not disclosed, but Grinnan wrote, “She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace.” Cruise disclosed in 2018 that she suffered from systemic lupus. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Grinnan posted the...
NFL
Deadline

“A Dinosaur”: ‘Doctor Who’ Star Christopher Eccleston Calls White, Middle-Aged Actors “Industry Pariahs”

Click here to read the full article. British actor Christopher Eccleston believes that white, middle-class, male, straight actors like him are “the new pariahs of the industry.” The 58-year-old former star of Doctor Who and many other British TV shows over a 30-year career told Times Radio, “Quite rightly I’m a dinosaur now. I’m white, I’m middle-aged, I’m male, and I’m straight. We are all seen through the lens of Harvey Weinstein et al. And I can feel that the opportunities are shrinking, as they should do. “I’ve lived off the fat of the land for 30 years of my career, but...
NFL
Deadline

Matt James, ABC’s First Black Bachelor, Says Producers Missed A Chance To Address Race Issues: “Everyone Was Afraid And Sitting On Their Hands”

Click here to read the full article. Matt James, who made history last year as the first Black (male) lead on one of TV’s biggest shows, The Bachelor, has had over a year to reflect on the experience and now says he sees the full scope of the opportunity lost. Given the landmark nature of his role, James says he expected the show’s producers would use the conversations around race and other matters he was having with the contestants and then-host Chris Harrison to illuminate the issues the country was facing in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd....
NFL
Deadline

Former Fox News Political Editor Chris Stirewalt To Testify Before January 6th Committee

Click here to read the full article. Chris Stirewalt, the Fox News political editor let go from the network in January 2021 said that he has been called to testify before the January 6th Committee and will do so on Monday. “I have been called to testify before this committee, and I will do so on Monday,” Stirewalt said on NewsNation, where he serves as political editor. He told anchor Adrienne Bankert that he was “not in a position now to tell you what my testimony will be about,” but said that he wanted to make a full disclosure. The committee already has...
NFL
Deadline

Monkeypaw Lands Psychological Horror Pitch ‘Goat’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive bidding war, Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions has landed the film pitch Goat, with Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie penning the script. The pitch will fall under Monkeypaw’s overall deal with Universal Pictures. Though the title hints at something revolving around everyone’s favorite farm animal, it is actually in reference to the sports acronym “Greatest Of All Time,” aka GOAT, which is thrown around when debating today and yesterday’s sports legends. For this film, the story centers on a promising young athlete who is invited to train with a team’s retiring...
NFL
Deadline

Rosanna Arquette, Frank Grillo, Dennis Haysbert Among 5 Cast In Jason Woliner’s Peacock Series

Click here to read the full article. Rosanna Arquette, Melinda McGraw, Frank Grillo, Dennis Haysbert and Dee Wallace are the first to be cast in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner’s Peacock series, from The Disaster Artists producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Caviar. There are few details about the series, which Peacock describes as a “mind-bending project” in the style of Woliner’s work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm that “mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale.” Woliner, who has directed episodes of The Last Man on Earth and Nathan for You, apparently has been shooting for more...
NFL
Deadline

Donald Pippin Dies: Tony- & Emmy-Winning Conductor & Musical Director Was 95

Click here to read the full article. Donald Pippin, a celebrated and prolific musical director for Broadway and New York’s Radio City Music Hall and the last living recipient of the long-discontinued Tony Award for Best Conductor and Musical Director — which he won for 1963’s Oliver! — died June 9 at the age of 95. His death was confirmed by friends on Facebook, including Broadway director and choreographer Marcia Milgrom Dodge, who wrote, “I met Don when I was the choreographer on The Music Man @ NY City Opera in 1988. He was our Maestro and he was a generous gentleman...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

91K+
Followers
30K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy