Johnny Depp Thanks Fans for Doing the ‘Right Thing’ After Trial Verdict, Shares Video

Johnny Depp made his TikTok debut to thank his legions of fans following the Amber Heard defamation trial verdict.

On June 1, Heard was found to have defamed ex-husband Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed citing a domestic violence relationship, implying that she endured physical, psychological, verbal, and sexual domestic abuse at the hands of Depp, whom she did not actually name. Heard is ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp; Heard was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim.

Depp posted a video on June 7 including footage from fans outside of the Fairfax County Courthouse where the live-streamed trial took place. The video additionally included Depp performing onstage in the U.K. with Jeff Beck.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters,” Depp captioned. “We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

Depp previously issued a formal statement following the June 1 defamation trial verdict, saying, “False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.”

The Oscar winner added, “And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled… Truth never perishes.”

During the trial, Johnny Depp claimed that he lost out on $22.5 million for a slated sixth entry in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise as well as numerous other roles, including reprising his ongoing role in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, which went to Mads Mikkelsen in the latest film. “Pirates” producer Jerry Bruckheimer has said that the franchise is, at this point, moving forward without him.

