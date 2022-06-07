Cook County launches summer internship program for young people

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Cook County has launched a paid summer internship program for suburban Cook County youth, according to a news release.

The program, Opportunity Summer, matches young people in suburban Cook County with internships, which will allow them to learn about careers in different fields including Manufacturing, Transportation, Distribution and Logistics, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT), and Hospitality and Tourism.

“We know paid, industry-focused internship programs like Opportunity Summer provide young people with meaningful and important work experience that gives them a foundation for future full-time employment,” said President Toni Preckwinkle in a statement.

“Participants in this program will gain critical ‘soft skills,’ experience and knowledge that will position them to make a successful entry into the job market and set them up for life.”

Residents ages 16-24 are eligible to apply for the program. The internships pay $15 an hour and require 25 hours a week of work. Those interested can apply at www.chicookworks.org/OppSummer .

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram