Pottawatomie County hears public comment regarding proposed quarry near Wheaton

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Tenth St. in Ogden on June 9, 2022, around 10:34 a.m. Officers listed a 60-year-old male as the victim when it was reported his fifth-wheel camper was broken into and property was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $650. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO