Scoot: Why did New Orleans wait to take street stunts seriously?

The symbiotic relationship between cops and donuts appears to only apply to donuts made with flour and not those made by cars.

Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department and the city of New Orleans suffered a public embarrassment when a group from Baton Rouge promoted on social media that they were coming to New Orleans and planning to “take over” with dangerous traffic-blocking street stunts. At one point, a couple of the spectators were seen jumping on a clearly marked NOPD SUV as it inched its way through the crowd.

By Monday morning, video of the event covered social media, casting a light on the city’s apparent tolerance of wild street stunts. NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson called a press conference and had stern words for all those who may consider promoting street stunt shows in the city. “ We cannot continue to allow our city…to have individuals come to our city, with a plan in place as to how they are going to ‘take over’ our city. That is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Ferguson warned.

Mayor Cantrell’s office issued a statement that read in part:

The reckless criminal behavior that continues to occur on our streets poses a threat to public safety and is completely unacceptable. These brazen actions have accelerated to a complete disregard and blatant disrespect for law enforcement. My administration stands with the New Orleans Police Department as they seek to increase criminal penalties associated with this type of behavior, and as they relentlessly pursue all perpetrators who place the public at risk.

Why is the city of New Orleans suddenly taking a tough stance on dangerous street stunts? The city has tolerated - to the point of inviting - this lawlessness on our streets.

Here are just a few of the recent incidents in the city:

February 21, 2021: Cars doing donuts and blocking traffic on the I-10 near the Louisa St. exit. Police would not say whether they were looking for the drivers or if charges would be filed.

February 22, 20221 Multiple cars speeding and doing burnout donuts on Howard Ave. in downtown New Orleans. Police said they were investigating but no arrests had been made.

July 11, 2021: Spectators gathered along the street and sidewalks to witness cars doing burnout donuts in the Warehouse District.

February 11, 2022: Instagram was covered with video of drivers in the CBD doing donuts and honking their horns to get people to get out of their way - they also pulled guns.

March 30, 2022: Video posted on social media showed cars driving recklessly around an NOPD vehicle.

May 8, 2022: More reckless driving and donuts at the corner of Claiborne Ave. and Columbus St. 24-year-old Shon Claiborne (no relation to the street) was arrested and charged with reckless driving.

Sunday, June 5, 2022: NOPD responded to 4 separate burnout driving stunts around the city. In one scene, several people were actually hit by cars they were treating like a bullfighter taunts a bull in the ring.

The aforementioned street stunt incidents show that this is not a new problem, and the police response to these incidents has been grossly inadequate. The NOPD officers are NOT to blame for the lack of action by police - that responsibility falls entirely on the Cantrell administration - which has turned a blind eye to the street stunts, essentially offering an invitation to participate in the threatening behavior.

During a recent trip to Portland, OR, I saw news stories of reckless street stunts being performed on the streets of Portland. The difference was that Portland police had made arrests and appeared to be aggressively fighting the danger on the streets.

For whatever reason, the Cantrell administration has refused to take the street stunt incidents seriously; and, as a result, things have gotten so out of control that spectators mocked our police and our city by jumping on a police vehicle as it slowly moved through the crowd.

The obvious “hands-off” attitude of the administration and its control of NOPD is causing problems to grow to a tipping point where they can no longer be ignored. Why is this administration so stubborn when it comes to cracking down on criminal behavior? Only the mayor can answer that question. But it is a question she should answer. Hiding behind a protective, self-centered ego shield is killing New Orleans.