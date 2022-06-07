Man accused of sexual assault at east Austin hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault and robbery after police say he attacked a woman inside her east Austin hotel room June 2, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman, who was from out of town and attending a seminar here, answered a knock at her door, thinking it was housekeeping. A man entered the room and “immediately” attacked the woman, the affidavit said. Police later identified the suspect as Charles Edward Allen, 36.

The affidavit said after the initial attack, housekeeping did come by, and the suspect made the victim go into the bathroom until they left. He also asked her for money. After she emptied her wallet, the affidavit said he grabbed it and left the hotel.

Police found him at a nearby business. The affidavit said he ran away but police caught him.

Allen was booked in Travis County jail Friday, June 3. His bond was set at $750,000. Attorney information for Allen wasn’t available as of Tuesday morning. KXAN will update this story with a statement if that information becomes available.

Surveillance video from businesses by the hotel showed a man matching Allen’s description watching the woman and waiting for her to walk by, the affidavit said.

Allen told police the woman “flirted” with him and gave him her room number. The surveillance video didn’t show that encounter between Allen and the woman, the affidavit said.

The hotel, located at 5901 North Interstate 35, is independently owned and operated by Stonebridge Companies. A spokesperson for the hotel said — “this is an ongoing investigation, and we have no further details. We will fully cooperate with the police investigation throughout.”

