Austin, TX

Man accused of sexual assault at east Austin hotel

By A James
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault and robbery after police say he attacked a woman inside her east Austin hotel room June 2, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman, who was from out of town and attending a seminar here, answered a knock at her door, thinking it was housekeeping. A man entered the room and “immediately” attacked the woman, the affidavit said. Police later identified the suspect as Charles Edward Allen, 36.

The affidavit said after the initial attack, housekeeping did come by, and the suspect made the victim go into the bathroom until they left. He also asked her for money. After she emptied her wallet, the affidavit said he grabbed it and left the hotel.

Police found him at a nearby business. The affidavit said he ran away but police caught him.

Allen was booked in Travis County jail Friday, June 3. His bond was set at $750,000. Attorney information for Allen wasn’t available as of Tuesday morning. KXAN will update this story with a statement if that information becomes available.

Surveillance video from businesses by the hotel showed a man matching Allen’s description watching the woman and waiting for her to walk by, the affidavit said.

Allen told police the woman “flirted” with him and gave him her room number. The surveillance video didn’t show that encounter between Allen and the woman, the affidavit said.

The hotel, located at 5901 North Interstate 35, is independently owned and operated by Stonebridge Companies. A spokesperson for the hotel said — “this is an ongoing investigation, and we have no further details. We will fully cooperate with the police investigation throughout.”

One year later: What's happened since 6th Street mass shooting

Sunday marks one year since the deadly Sixth Street mass shooting where one person was killed and 14 others injured. In the year since, city officials have launched the Safer Sixth Street initiative to try and make Austin's downtown entertainment district safer for visitors and businesses.
Motorcyclist dies in Slaughter Lane crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man died after a crash between a pickup and a motorcycle on West Slaughter Lane in south Austin early Friday morning. Police say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at Slaughter Lane and Texas Oaks Drive east of Menchaca Road. The driver of the pickup truck stayed at […]
AUSTIN, TX
