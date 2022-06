AUSTIN, Texas - CapMetro is offering free rides to cooling centers in Austin this weekend in response to the expected high temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for this weekend due to high air temperatures and a heat index expected in the triple digits. The warning will be in place until 7 p.m. June 12 for most of Central Texas, Air temperatures are expected between 102 and 107 and the peak heat index is expected between 105 and 110.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO