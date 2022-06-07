ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fisher County, TX

WATCH OUT: Fisher County Sheriff’s Office warns of counterfeit bills

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4oos_0g3FpPaO00

FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Fisher County Sheriff’s Office is warning of counterfeit bills in their area.

A social media posts says the bills are being passed all around Fisher County.

“Please check all bills and contact the Sheriff’s Office if any counterfeits are found,” the post explains.

Anyone who has questions or who has fallen victim to counterfeit bills is Fisher County is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (325)776-2273.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police: Avoid the 2000 Block of Armstrong St. Sunday

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department has issued an advisory warning residents to avoid the 2000 block of Armstrong St. in north San Angelo Sunday morning.   The Nixle advisory was issued around 7:45 a.m. and said, "Police activity in 2000 block of Armstrong. Avoid the area." We will update this story as more information becomes available.
SAN ANGELO, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

12 Missing Persons Cold Cases From Abilene – Have You Seen Them?

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, there are currently 358 active missing children reports in Texas. Well, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS), there are 2,043 current missing persons cases in the Lone Star State. Out of those 2,043, there are 12...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Fisher County, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Selling Controlled Substances Top Wednesday's Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 16 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Driver killed on I-20 in Mitchell County

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed during a two-vehicle crash on I-20 in Mitchell County Tuesday evening. Bobby Henderson, of Colorado City, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 211, according to Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs. Sheriff Toombs told […]
MITCHELL COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Family involved in wreck with constable in Original Town South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A family and a Taylor County Constable were involved in a two-vehicle crash in Abilene’s Original Town South area Wednesday afternoon. No major injuries or fatalities were reported. Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday a Taylor County Constable SUV collided with another vehicle, driven by a mother with her two kids as passengers, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Bills#Ktab#The Sheriff S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

SAPD investigating a body found in Irion County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 8 at 8 AM the San Angelo Police Department was contacted by Irion County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the remains of a male subject being located near the 500blk of Penrose Road in Irion County. SAPD’s Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Division arrived at the scene in order […]
IRION COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Stephens County Sheriff Department investigating local woman’s disappearance

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office has opened a missing person investigation into the disappearance of Bonnie Lucas, 54, of Stephens County. According to Stephens County Sheriff Kevin Roach, Lucas was reported missing on Sunday, June 5, after leaving Breckenridge on Saturday. She was last seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Roach said he has no reason to suspect any kind of foul play took place while she was in Stephens County.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Funeral Home director accused of stealing $25K from widow

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The director of Abilene Funeral Home is accused of stealing nearly $25,000 from a widow. Richard Fuqua was arrested Saturday for Theft of Elderly in connection to an investigation that began in December 2021. Court documents state a widow preemptively paid Fuqua $25,380 for her husband’s and daughter’s funeral services in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
San Angelo LIVE!

SAPD Releases Information on Possible Dena Drive Homicide

SAN ANGELO- The San Angelo Police Department Wednesday afternoon released information regarding a homicide victim found in neighboring Irion County. The San Angelo Police Department was contacted by Irion County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning in regards to the remains of a male subject being located near the 500 block of Penrose Road in Irion County.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Body of Missing San Angelo Man Found Buried in Irion Co.

MERTZON, TX – The body of a missing San Angelo man is believed to have been found buried on a ranch in Irion County. According to members of the family, on Jun. 8, the body of Shawn Clark AKA Turbo, 43, of San Angelo has been located in the county west of Tom Green County but despite information obtained from the family the Irion County Sheriff's Office forwarded San Angelo LIVE! to the San Angelo Police Department.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Family of Missing San Angelo Man Believes He was Shot

SAN ANGELO – The family of a missing San Angelo man believes that he may have been shot. According to the family, Shawn Clark AKA Turbo, 43, of San Angelo, went missing on May 24 from San Angelo. Since his missing date the family has held multiple search parties in hopes to find him.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Mother of missing Breckenridge woman calls for daughter’s return

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 54-year-old Bonnie Ann Lucas was reported missing Sunday, following a trip to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. In speaking with Bonnie’s family, the wife, mother and daughter is severely missed and worried for by all. Her mother, Connie Flores, said she didn’t know about her daughter’s disappearance until she received a call from […]
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy