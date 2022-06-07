WATCH OUT: Fisher County Sheriff’s Office warns of counterfeit bills

FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Fisher County Sheriff’s Office is warning of counterfeit bills in their area.

A social media posts says the bills are being passed all around Fisher County.

“Please check all bills and contact the Sheriff’s Office if any counterfeits are found,” the post explains.

Anyone who has questions or who has fallen victim to counterfeit bills is Fisher County is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (325)776-2273.

