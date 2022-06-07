ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

PUMP PATROL: Gas prices up to as much as $5.30 in Brooklyn, $5.29 in Bronx

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago
Drivers are experiencing pain at the pump during another record-breaking day of high gas prices in New York.

The national average for a gallon of gas is up almost $2 more compared to this time last year.

According to GasBuddy.com, the highest gas prices reached in Brooklyn has been $5.30. Over in the Bronx, gas is sitting at $5.29.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the five boroughs is $5.08 a gallon. Statewide, the average is slightly lower at $4.94 and a few cents lower nationwide at $4.91

The cheapest gas can be found at the 76 gas station on Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brooklyn where a gallon of regular will set you back $4.73. Downloading the 76 app can shave off 10 cents.

In the Bronx, the cheapest gas can be found for $4.69 a gallon at the Ultimate on Washington Avenue.

The gas tax was suspended across New York at the beginning of the month, so prices are actually 16 cents lower than what they would've been.

Be sure to check if a credit card company offers any gas incentives for using their card at select gas stations in the area.

News 12

NYPD: 4 men wanted in connection to over 20 robberies in Bronx, Manhattan

Police are looking for a group of four men who they say have been terrorizing the Bronx and Manhattan with more than two dozen robberies. The group is connected to 26 different robberies across both the Bronx and Manhattan with sometimes as many as 10 in a day, according to police. The most recent robbery on record happened at the corner of Morrison Avenue and East 174th Street.
BRONX, NY
