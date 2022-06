Someone on social media asked me whether I might know when Kia would lose its eligibility for the U.S. federal Qualified Plug-in Electric Vehicle (PEV) Tax Credit of up to $7,500 on its plug-in vehicles. This incentive automatically begins phasing out in the second quarter following the calendar quarter in which 200,000 qualified plug-in electric vehicles have been sold by the manufacturer, cumulatively.

