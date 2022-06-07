Soon to be former Northwest President named Interim Provost at Missouri State

The level of new COVID-19 cases in Buchanan County is not as high as it once was, but St. Joseph health officials are monitoring a slight increase. Buchanan County went from averaging 5.83 cases per day in April to 12.37 per day in May. St. Joseph health department spokesperson Stephanie Malita says they're watching this closely, but she says these numbers still aren't as bad as it was during the height of the pandemic.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO