The Iowa Hawkeyes have been consistently near the top of the Big Ten and have often had a talented forward as their best player. Keegan Murray was that forward for the program this year. After a fairly quiet freshman year with a limited role of 18 minutes per game he took the Big Ten by storm and dominated in his sophomore season averaging 31.9 minutes per game. With his level of play he has earned himself a lottery selection and perhaps even a top ten selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO