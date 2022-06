The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a well-known local man with a history of financial improprieties and a connection to former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown. According to authorities, Siottis Jackson, 34, has an active arrest warrant for the Criminal Use of Personal Information in excess of $100,000, another troubling financial issue for a man with two felony convictions in his past. Jackson is well known locally, heading up events like “Souls to the Polls” and working on the campaigns of both Brown and Rep. Angela Nixon.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO