HGTV Star Nate Berkus Brings Design Savvy to Beautyrest Bedding Line
Click here to read the full article.
Celebrity designer Nate Berkus launched a new bedding collection with Beautyrest using Seaqual fabrics made from recycled marine plastic.This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal
- Target Dials Back on Home Goods to Right-Size Inventory
- RH CEO: 'Retail Mall Is Like a Graveyard for Short-Lived Ideas'
- Avocado Exec Explains 'Radical Transparency' and 'Farm-to-Bedroom' Mantra
Comments / 1