ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

HGTV Star Nate Berkus Brings Design Savvy to Beautyrest Bedding Line

By Jennifer Bringle
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whixS_0g3FnJ2K00

Click here to read the full article.

Celebrity designer Nate Berkus launched a new bedding collection with Beautyrest using Seaqual fabrics made from recycled marine plastic.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 1

Related
Sourcing Journal

Athleta Sues Similarly Named European Athleisure Brand

Click here to read the full article. Athleta argued that their similar spelling and styling is likely to lead consumers to believe they are associated. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Gets a Leg Up in Louboutin LawsuitVans Lawsuit Details MSCHF's Messy Shipping SagaPatagonia Lawsuit Slams 'Goin' Nowhere' Beanies and TeesBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Video Call: Submit Your Content for TENCEL™’s Blue Lenz Competition

Click here to read the full article. The denim industry has countless stories to tell. And video is an ideal medium to visually communicate these developments—whether it is a mill’s new finishing treatment, a brand’s latest collection or a conversation on sustainability. TENCEL launched our Blue Lenz YouTube channel in 2020 to serve as a hub of denim content. In the two years since, Blue Lenz has grown its library thanks to the submissions of mills, brands and influencers. We now have almost 1,000 subscribers, and 79,000 total views. Last year, Blue Lenz hosted the first Blue Lenz Video Awards at Bluezone...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

HSN Cashes in on Farmhouse Chic With New Private Brand

Click here to read the full article. HSN expands its home goods private labels with the launch of a new farm-house-style line, Emryn House. The collection includes an array of home items, including bedding, throws, quilts, decorative pillows, lanterns, furniture, lamps, and decor pieces like faux plants and flameless candles. The line was designed by HSN’s in-house team to offer a farmhouse look “with a modern twist.” Pieces are priced from $39.95 to $229.95. “The Emryn House brand will provide a fresh and colorful take on this popular home aesthetic, bringing our customers unique and on-trend décor, bedding, and lighting to update...
HOME & GARDEN
Sourcing Journal

Reformation Selling $58 Deadstock Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Reformation returns to its roots with deadstock drops this month. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalReformation's Closed-Loop Sneaker Is Just the BeginningThe Met Gala: Gold, Corsets and First LadiesOn the Runway, Innovation Trails Upcycling Deadstock FabricsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Berkus
Sourcing Journal

Ralph Lauren Reveals First Cradle to Cradle-Certified Product

Click here to read the full article. At the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen Tuesday, the apparel brand unveiled its first Cradle to Cradle certified garment. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNovoloop and Closed Loop Partners Bank on Waste as a WinCritic Says Shein's $50 Million Textile-Waste Solution Isn't Enough'Everything's Urgent': How Global Fashion Agenda Prioritizes Industry's ImpactsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

See Inside Christina Hall's New Home With Husband Josh

Christina Hall is usually busy flipping houses for other people, but this one is home -- and it's no flop. The newlywed took to Instagram with a video inside her new house with husband Josh Hall -- and let's just say it will give you real estate envy. Thanks to the social media montage, fans can see the property's resort-like backyard, complete with a pool, as well as an all-white kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows offering the ultimate sunlight.
CELEBRITIES
Sourcing Journal

Who Is Franchise Group, Kohl’s Exclusive Buyout Bidder?

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s is exclusively in talks with Franchise Group to hammer out a deal offering $60 per share for the department store retailer. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Roundup: Frasers x Missguided, Xcel Sells Mizrahi Stake, 11 Honoré Acquired + MoreRetail in Review: Kohl's Not Out of the Woods, BrandX Reboots Bon-TonDid Kohl's Just Tell Everyone It Isn't Interested in Selling?Best of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedding#Beautyrest#Home Goods#American
Page Six

Matt James trashes ‘Bachelor’: Rachael Kirkconnell and I aren’t ‘playing games’

Matt James claimed in an explosive new interview that he and Rachael Kirkconnell are still together because they refuse to play “games” like other “Bachelor” stars. “My relationship had been made into a sideshow, a complete circus,” James, 30, told the Los Angeles Times Thursday, referring to Kirkconnell, 25, facing racism accusations while his season of the ABC reality show aired in early 2021. “Rachael and I have moved on. We’re one of the only couples from that franchise still going strong,” he continued. “The reason is we’re going at things at our own pace. We’re not playing games that a lot...
CELEBRITIES
Sourcing Journal

Shippers Warned to Be Flexible as Container Rates Spike 30%

Click here to read the full article. Xeneta said May clocked in the largest monthly jump on record for long-term freight contracts with a spike of 30.1 percent. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFMC: Blame High Container Rates on Supply-Demand ImbalancePeak Season Container Shipping 'Chaos' Ahead, Survey SaysApril's Ocean Freight Fees Fell 7% But Pressure on Spot Rates Is ComingBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

With Gas Prices Rising, Everyone’s Worried About the $55K-and-Under Consumer: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Vera Bradley CEO Rob Wallstrom pointed to a falloff in full-line spending among customers in $55,000 and under households. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalInflation Hits 'Unacceptably High' 8.6% Amid Calls for Federal ActionLabor Market's Key to Consumer Spending: Week AheadConsumers 'Taking Higher Prices in Stride,' Data ShowsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

Off Price Chain Tuesday Morning Gets $10 Million to Pay Down Debt

Click here to read the full article. After emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, the off price retailer has new funding to move forward. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFormer Amazon Boss Jumps Ship for FlexportImports Stay High as Retailers Wrestle With InventoryAt New Balance, Supply Chain Constraints Unlock New Sourcing HubsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Sourcing Journal

With Karl Lagerfeld in Hand, G-III Raises Guidance

Click here to read the full article. Net sales for the first quarter increased 32.5 percent to $688.8 million, as net income rose 16.3 percent to $30.6 million. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTrucking Should Brace for 'Wild Ride' in Coming MonthsLate Inventory Gives Journeys Back-to-School 'Head Start'Here's the Biggest Challenge Off-Price Faces This YearBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Imports Stay High as Retailers Wrestle With Inventory

Click here to read the full article. Imports are tracking at near record levels as the busy season approaches. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGeodis eLogistics Has Heritage Backing Its Fulfillment ProwessFormer Amazon Boss Jumps Ship for FlexportOff Price Chain Tuesday Morning Gets $10 Million to Pay Down DebtBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Goldman Analyst Unpacks ‘Scary’ Holiday Planning Scenario: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Retailers that bungled first-quarter merchandise could face a rocky road ahead of the holidays. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAEO CEO on Bloated Inventory: 'We Are Taking Swift Measures to Reset'Hibbett Exec: Customers Reluctant to Stop Spending on 'Specific Athletic Brands'Dick's CEO: 'Consumer Is Going Through an Awful Lot Right Now'Best of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Adidas and Gucci’s Colorful Collab Finally Arrives

Click here to read the full article. Though Adidas’ Confirmed app has sold out of most styles, the Gucci site offers a much more extensive—and still in-stock—selection. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike, Adidas Targeted by Labor Campaigns in CambodiaAdidas Leans Into Luxury With Balenciaga, Wales Bonner CollabsAirline Passenger Had 6 Bags Crammed With $500K in Fake Prada and MoreBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Does Jobs Data Suggests Economic Slowdown?

Click here to read the full article. Government and ADP jobs data offers a read on the state of the consumer and prospects for retail. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHibbett Exec: Customers Reluctant to Stop Spending on 'Specific Athletic Brands'Labor Market's Key to Consumer Spending: Week AheadConsumers 'Taking Higher Prices in Stride,' Data ShowsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Lee Offers Fit Flexibility with Alpha-Sized Jeans

Click here to read the full article. Confidence building is the goal behind Lee’s new range of alpha-sized jeans for women. The Kontoor Brands-own heritage label launched Sized For You, a range of skinny jeans that runs from XXS to XXL, covering a 24-36 size range. Each size fits two waist sizes (except for XXS), meaning the jeans will feel like the perfect fit whether the wearer goes up or down a size. With Sized For You, Lee is targeting women 25 to 45 years old who consider skinny jeans as an effortless staple in their closets. Though Gen Z is moving...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Recover’s Recycled Fibers Attract Goldman-Led $100 Million Investment

Click here to read the full article. Recover has closed a $100 million minority equity capital investment that will enable it to further scale up its circular solutions. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNovoloop and Closed Loop Partners Bank on Waste as a WinBehind UpWest and ReCircled's Upcycling 'Home Run'Goldman Analyst Unpacks 'Scary' Holiday Planning Scenario: Week AheadBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy