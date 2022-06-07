ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

DraftKings reveals South Carolina over/under win totals for 2022 season

By Ben Portnoy
The State
The State
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4MHu_0g3Fn5lP00

South Carolina’s preseason projections are rolling in.

DraftKings Sportsbook released its preseason over/under totals for all 131 FBS football teams on Tuesday, pegging the Gamecocks for six wins in Shane Beamer’s second season as the head coach.

South Carolina’s total ranked 12th among the 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference and slotted them for a fifth-place finish in the SEC East Division behind Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida.

USC is coming off an upstart 7-6 campaign that included wins over Auburn and Florida and a romp of North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl .

South Carolina is expected to take a step forward from last year’s wayward offense given the import of ex-Oklahoma signal caller Spencer Rattler and his former Sooner running mate Austin Stogner, among a slew of other high-impact transfers.

Beamer’s squad will open its season on Sept. 3 against Georgia State , which is coached by one-time Gamecocks assistant Shawn Elliott. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports pegged South Carolina to play in the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida against Pittsburgh in his summer bowl projections that were released last week.

DraftKings also projected Clemson’s 2022 over/under win total for 10.5 — tops in the Atlantic Coast Conference — while it slotted Coastal Carolina for an over/under at eight wins.

Clemson finished the 2021 campaign 10-3 despite a largely anemic offense. It finished the season with a win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl .

SEC win total over/unders for 2022 season

*all over/unders provided by DraftKings

Alabama — 10.5

Georgia — 10.5

Texas A&M — 8.5

Kentucky — 7.5

Ole Miss — 7.5

Tennessee — 7.5

Arkansas — 7.5

Florida — 7

LSU — 7

Auburn — 6.5

Mississippi State — 6.5

South Carolina — 6

Missouri — 5.5

Vanderbilt — 2.5

SEC East over/unders for 2022 season

Georgia — 10.5

Kentucky — 7.5

Tennessee — 7.5

Florida — 7

South Carolina — 6

Missouri — 5.5

Vanderbilt — 2.5

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Athlon Sports projects Gamecocks’ 2022 SEC East finish

Athlon Sports released its SEC predictions for East and West divisions for the 2022 college football season today. Athlon predicted the Gamecocks will place fifth in the SEC East. Carolina surpassed expectations last season as first-year head coach Shane Beamer led the gamecocks to a 7-6 season. The garnet and black look to improve on last year’s winning season as they acquired several transfers that could lead them to an impressive season, such as quarterback Spencer Rattler arriving from Oklahoma and receivers Corey Rucker from Arkansas State, as well as Antwane Wells from James Madison.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
WLTX.com

South Carolina lands a West Coast transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Kingston continues to add to his roster from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Right-handed pitcher Nick Proctor from Cal has committed to the Gamecocks. He will have one year of eligibility remaining and will bring a veteran presence from the West Coast. This past season, the...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Shawn Elliott
The Post and Courier

Gamecocks' Aliyah Boston not satisfied after historic championship season

COLUMBIA — What’s next?. Aliyah Boston was motivated by the sluggishness she felt at the end of the 2020-21 season, so she dropped 20-plus pounds before her junior year. She was slighted by the basket she missed that would have sent South Carolina to the 2021 national championship game, so she worked with Hall-of-Famer Tim Duncan, like her a native of the U.S. Virgin Islands, in the weeks after that miss to ensure it wouldn’t happen again.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Bowl#Cheez It Bowl#American Football#Gamecocks#Usc#Auburn#Duke#Mayo Bowl#Sec Network Plus#Espn#Clemson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WLTX.com

South Carolinians join March for Our Lives movement in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A call to end gun violence was heard nationwide on June 11 through the March for Our Lives movement, including in Columbia, South Carolina. Protestors in the Capital City urged lawmakers to pass new gun laws. The rally began at the State House, and as hundreds...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Miss Ruschky and Mr. Kirkland Exchange Vows May 13, 2022

Miss Jane Spencer Ruschky and Mr. Eric Glen Kirkland were united in marriage on May 13, 2022. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric William Ruschky of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Julian Spencer Dixon Jr. of Lake City, South Carolina and the late Mr. and Mrs. Harold William Ruschky of Falmouth, Massachusetts.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
3K+
Followers
425
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy