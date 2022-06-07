DraftKings reveals South Carolina over/under win totals for 2022 season

South Carolina’s preseason projections are rolling in.

DraftKings Sportsbook released its preseason over/under totals for all 131 FBS football teams on Tuesday, pegging the Gamecocks for six wins in Shane Beamer’s second season as the head coach.

South Carolina’s total ranked 12th among the 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference and slotted them for a fifth-place finish in the SEC East Division behind Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida.

USC is coming off an upstart 7-6 campaign that included wins over Auburn and Florida and a romp of North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl .

South Carolina is expected to take a step forward from last year’s wayward offense given the import of ex-Oklahoma signal caller Spencer Rattler and his former Sooner running mate Austin Stogner, among a slew of other high-impact transfers.

Beamer’s squad will open its season on Sept. 3 against Georgia State , which is coached by one-time Gamecocks assistant Shawn Elliott. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports pegged South Carolina to play in the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida against Pittsburgh in his summer bowl projections that were released last week.

DraftKings also projected Clemson’s 2022 over/under win total for 10.5 — tops in the Atlantic Coast Conference — while it slotted Coastal Carolina for an over/under at eight wins.

Clemson finished the 2021 campaign 10-3 despite a largely anemic offense. It finished the season with a win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl .

SEC win total over/unders for 2022 season

*all over/unders provided by DraftKings

Alabama — 10.5

Georgia — 10.5

Texas A&M — 8.5

Kentucky — 7.5

Ole Miss — 7.5

Tennessee — 7.5

Arkansas — 7.5

Florida — 7

LSU — 7

Auburn — 6.5

Mississippi State — 6.5

South Carolina — 6

Missouri — 5.5

Vanderbilt — 2.5

