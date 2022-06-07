ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-District softball team selected by coaches for Division 4

By Staff reports
 5 days ago
NEWBERRY — Pickford and Rudyard players dominated the All-District softball team from Division 4, District 100.

The All-District outfield includes Pickford senior Lizzie Storey, Pickford junior Madison Thurmes and Rudyard senior Delaney MacDowell.

The All-District infielders are Pickford sophomore Laura Bush at first base, Pickford senior Morgan Fox at second base, Pickford sophomore Chloe May at shortstop, Rudyard sophomore Megan Bradley at third base, and Rudyard junior Meagan Postma at catcher.

Pitchers on the All-District team include Pickford sophomore Finley Hudecek and Rudyard junior Eve Cheney. Pickford senior Lucy Bennin (utility) and Rudyard senior Karlee Mayer (designated hitter) round out the coaches’ all-district picks.

Matt Hudecek of Pickford was named the District Coach of the Year.

Pickford won the district, defeating Rudyard 10-7 and Brimley 13-3. Brimley also beat Newberry 15-5. The Pickford Panthers (21-13-2) advance to play in the Division 4 regionals against Hancock at 10 a.m. in Norway on Saturday.

Contact Sports Editor Rob Roos at rroos@sooeveningnews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @rroosTEN.

