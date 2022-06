WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser and musician Pharrell Williams have a graduation gift up their sleeves for this year's high school seniors. In a Twitter video Friday, the rapper announced that all 2022 D.C. graduates would receive one free ticket to his "Something in the Water" music festival being held on the National Mall over Juneteenth weekend, June 17-19. "Congrats to this year's D.C. high school graduates on all that you guys have accomplished," Williams said in a tweeted video. "You've truly inspired all of us through your resiliency and your ability to learn through a pandemic. You deserve to be celebrated, and so we're gonna."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO