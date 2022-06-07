ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

William (Will) Clifford Massey, 56

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. William (Will) Clifford Massey passed...

mageenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mageenews.com

James Michael Dukes, 58, of Magee, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. James Michael Dukes, 58, of Magee, passed away from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Nelner Sue Robertson, 84, of Raleigh, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 13, 2022, at White Oak Baptist Church in Magee for Nelner Sue Robertson, 84, of Raleigh, who passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home. Interment will be at White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery in Magee. Elaine Yates and Renee Covington will provide special music. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home.
RALEIGH, MS
mageenews.com

John Hilton “Buddy” Bratcher, Jr of Mendenhall, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. John Hilton “Buddy” Bratcher Jr. (November 13, 1951 – June 9, 2022) Funeral services will be held at...
MENDENHALL, MS
mageenews.com

Wolf Pond Sanctuary Closing

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Wolf Pond Sanctuary has been serving Simpson and neighboring counties for more than 10 years. In that time hundreds of dogs have been rescued. Many litters of puppies have been transported to northern states to loving homes.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Simpson County, MS
City
Elizabeth, MS
City
Mendenhall, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
mageenews.com

Historical Home Burns

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. At approximately noon Thursday, June 9, 2022, fire engulfed a historical home located on 5th Avenue SW across from Hand’s Nursery in Magee. The rental house is owned by Linda Pruitt.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Welcome Coach Jeb Lee Baseball Coach @ MHS

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Inheriting a solid program, Jeb Lee has stepped in as the baseball coach at Magee High School. Jeb is a Simpson...
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

SCA Cheerleaders Show Out at Camp

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson County Academy Cheerleaders attended camp this past week at the University of Southern Mississippi. After a week of competition, SCA...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Miss Hospitality Trunk Show

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee’s Miss Hospitality, Anna Kaitlyn Ashley, will present her wardrobe for the state pageant on Thursday, July 7th at 5:00 pm at The McAlpin House. Everyone is invited to attend.
MAGEE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Bell
Person
Rebecca Massey
mageenews.com

Magee & Mendenhall Cheerleaders Attend Camp @ MSU

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee High School and Mendenhall High School Cheerleaders attended cheer camp at Mississippi State University!. Both teams did well during camp....
MENDENHALL, MS
mageenews.com

MHS Band Director and Soccer Coach Welcoming

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee High School is hosting a welcome time for the new Band Director Nathan Lucky and Soccer Coach Jeremiah Creagh. The...
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Dangerous Heat Sunday and Monday

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. According to Magee’s Fire Marshal, Charlie Valadie. Dangerous Heat Sun & Mon. Dangerous heat stress conditions are expected Sunday &...
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

2021 Audit Presented @ 6/9/22 Simpson County School Board Meeting

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson County School Board met Thursday, June 9, 2022, for their regular scheduled meeting. The agenda, minutes, Human Resource, and finances...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
mageenews.com

Nothing can ever separate us from God’s love

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God’s love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow, not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy