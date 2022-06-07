William (Will) Clifford Massey, 56

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 13, 2022, at White Oak Baptist Church in Magee for Nelner Sue Robertson, 84, of Raleigh, who passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home. Interment will be at White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery in Magee. Elaine Yates and Renee Covington will provide special music. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home.
Comments / 0