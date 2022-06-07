ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Action News

Officials: Teens face charges in connection to shooting of 14-year-old in Wilmington, DE

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAd06_0g3Fki1000

Wilmington police have announced charges against a 15-year-old in connection with a shooting in Canby Park.

The incident happened Monday just before 7 p.m. on the 600 block of South Union Street.

Officials say police were dispatched to the scene and located a 14-year-old gunshot victim.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Safe Streets Task Force members on the scene located three juveniles leaving the area, according to authorities.

A 15-year-old and two 14-year-old males were taken into custody by police.

A loaded handgun was also recovered from the scene.

Investigators later identified the 15-year-old male as a suspect in connection with the shooting incident.

He is facing charges of Assault (First Degree), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Four Counts) and other related offenses.

The teen is being held at New Castle County Detention Center on $108,500 cash-only bail.

Police also charged one of the 14-year-old males with Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited and Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon.

He is also being held at the New Castle County Detention Center on $10,000 cash-only bail.

Comments / 15

Sequoia Barkley
4d ago

mighty funnyyall close everything these kids usedfun,safety, security,etcbut wanna woe it's me when parents have questions regarding the welfare of their children ❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(1)
2
it's still me
4d ago

So....is it time to build more prisons all over the country, stiffer sentences, perhaps more privatization of the prison systems? If they want to act like animals....

Reply(1)
2
Related
MyChesCo

Untraceable Firearm Seized During Arrest of Newark Man

WILMINGTON, DE — A resident of Newark, Delaware has been arrested by the Wilmington Police Department on gun charges. Authorities stated that on June 2 at approximately 11:54 p.m., police on patrol attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of 10th and Pine Streets. Officers located the vehicle a short time later in the 200 block of East 14th Street and observed the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Ira Price, fleeing from the vehicle on foot. Following a brief area search, Price was taken into custody in the 1300 block of North Walnut Street and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man critically injured in Wilmington shooting

A shooting in Wilmington early Saturday morning critically injured a 37-year-old man. Officers found the victim in the 600 block of East 10th Street at about 1:45 a.m., city police said. No other information is available at this point, and police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Juveniles#Police#Violent Crime#Safe Streets Task Force
NBC Philadelphia

Teen, 18, Shot in Head in Philly Double Shooting

Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that occurred Saturday evening in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. According to police, the shooting happened shortly after 5:40 p.m. on the 5500 block of Devon Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot once...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating West 26th Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 10:57 a.m., in the 100 block of West 26th Street. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This is a developing storing and will be updated as the investigation continues and further details are released.
CBS Philly

VIDEO: Philadelphia Police Asking For Public’s Help To Identify Suspect Accused Of Murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of murder about a month ago near Allegheny and Kensington Avenues.  The man was wearing a distinctive outfit — a pink Japan sweatshirt, and a hat covered in Batman logos. If you recognize him, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS. There’s a $20,000 reward if you can identify him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Local News

Police seek 2 men in connection with fatal shooting in Coatesville Friday night

COATESVILLE — Police are looking for two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man in Coatesville Friday night. At approximately 9:07 pm, Coatesville Police responded to a report of gunshots at Fifth Street and Lincoln Highway. At the scene, police found a 38-year-old male shot in the hip. Fire crews along with EMS from Coatesville and the soon-to-be-relocated Tower Health Medic Unit arrived once the scene was deemed secure and immediately began patient care. The victim was immediately transported to Paoli Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He died shortly after.
MyChesCo

Police Search for Suspect Who Robbed a Philadelphia Liquor Store

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect of an armed robbery that took place at a liquor store. Authorities state that on June 6, 2022, an unknown female entered the Angel Spirit Liquor Store located at 5246 Rising Sun Ave. When an employee opened his locked door to enter the common area the unknown black female entered the back area and pulled out a handgun and demanded the register money. When the employee refused the offender raised her gun and shot one time. After that the employee gave the offender all the money in the register, the offender left the store and was seen driving a black sedan, possibly an Audi A6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Fatal Shooting of 38-Year-Old Coatesville Man

COATESVILLE, PA — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and City of Coatesville Police Department announced a joint investigation into a fatal shooting last night in Coatesville. Authorities state that at approximately 9:07 pm, June 10, 2022, Coatesville Police responded to a report of gunshots at 5th Avenue...
firststateupdate.com

Rollover Crash Sends One To Hospital Saturday

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that ended with a vehicle on its roof Saturday. At approximately 5:53 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Mill Creek Fire Company, Cranston Heights Fire Company, and Minquas Fire Company of Newport were dispatched to the intersection of West Newport Pike and Redwood Avenue for a motor vehicle collision with reported entrapment, according to Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
97K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy