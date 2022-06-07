Officials: Teens face charges in connection to shooting of 14-year-old in Wilmington, DE
Wilmington police have announced charges against a 15-year-old in connection with a shooting in Canby Park. The incident happened Monday just before 7 p.m. on the 600 block of South Union Street. Officials say police were dispatched to the scene and located a 14-year-old gunshot victim. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition. Safe Streets Task Force members on the scene located three juveniles leaving the area, according to authorities. A 15-year-old and two 14-year-old males were taken into custody by police. A loaded handgun was also recovered from the scene. Investigators later identified the 15-year-old male as a suspect in connection with the shooting incident. He is facing charges of Assault (First Degree), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Four Counts) and other related offenses. The teen is being held at New Castle County Detention Center on $108,500 cash-only bail. Police also charged one of the 14-year-old males with Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited and Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon. He is also being held at the New Castle County Detention Center on $10,000 cash-only bail.
