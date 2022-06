DENVER — Young activists, all under the age of 18, organized Denver's March for Our Lives rally on Saturday. "I didn't get to choose to be a school shooting survivor, but I can choose to take action so that more people don't have to feel the way I feel," said Lucy Sarkissian, 17. “I’m one of 311,000 who has experienced this trauma and we have over 585 students who have died in their schools as a result of shootings and that’s not politics. That’s about whether or not you care about the dignity of human life.”

