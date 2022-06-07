ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Royal, SC

This Port Royal property sold for $93 million. Here’s how the sale will affect your taxes

By Karl Puckett
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 5 days ago

Port Royal is planning millions in infrastructure improvements without a tax increase — thanks to significant tax base growth including the sale of one apartment complex for $93 million.

The Town Council is scheduled to vote on final approval of an $8.6 million budget for 2023 on Wednesday that includes the capital improvements. The current fiscal year budget is $7.6 million. The difference of $1 million is additional property taxes and fees the town will collect because of growth, not a tax increase.

Here are five things you need to know about the proposed budget:

New sidewalks, streets

Some $10 million in capital projects are planned over the next couple of years including road resurfacing, new sidewalks, storm-water drain upgrades and aesthetic improvements.

Expanding the town’s sidewalk network and road resurfacing, Town Manager Van Willis said, will be the most notable improvements.

“Our goal is to resurface everything we own downtown that needs resurfacing,” Willis said “It’s been needed for years. This is our first chance to actually do it.”

The town is planning to borrow $3 million this year to help pay for the work. It also is planning to use federal Community Development Block Grants and $5.4 million in America Recovery Plan funds to finance the projects, which are expected to begin in a few months but will take a few years to complete, Willis said.

No new taxes

Initially, the town had considered approving an additional 6 mills to cover the $3 million bond issue.

A mill is the rate of tax used to calculate local property taxes. One mill is equal to one-thousandth of a dollar per $1 of assessed property value. If a city council, for instance, approves a tax of 90 mills, then the taxpayer will pay $90 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The value of a mill varies across the cities and towns in South Carolina.

However, due to new construction, and the sales of significant properties, the town saw a 16% increase in the value of its mill compared to this year, Willis said.

Property tax revenue will increase from $3.2 million to $4.2 million in the 2023 budget.

Business license, permit and franchise fees have also increased due to the development uptick.

As a result of the increase in property tax and fee revenue, borrowing-related debt can be covered by the current tax rate, which is 74 mills.

“Whatever your tax bill was last year,” Willis said of the town’s portion of the tax bill, “it will remain the same tax bill.”

Fees won’t be increased either under the proposed budget.

Big sale helped revenue

One of the significant transactions that contributed to Port Royal’s increase in taxable value was the sale of the Preserve of Port Royal apartments in December 2021 for $93 million, Willis said. Two years ago, the apartment complex had sold for $54 million.

“That’s pretty big,” Willis said of the sale and the nearly $40 million increase in value, which in turn is increasing property tax revenue not only for the town but also Beaufort County and area public schools.

Borrowing capacity grows

The town is able to tackle the long-needed infrastructure work at this time because its borrowing capacity has increased to just more than $4 million because of the expansion in the tax base, Willis said. Borrowing capacity had been about $1 million.

Pay increase planned

Employees are getting a 5.9% cost-of-living pay increase.

Public input sought

Council members will vote on the budget when they meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 at Town Hall , 700 Paris Ave. Public comments will be taken at that time. The budget is available online at portroyal.org.

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Hilton Head approves 2023 budget, tax decrease for residents

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Town of Hilton Head approved its FY-2023 budget on June 7, 2022, solidifying the proposed $119.5 million budget. John Troyer, director of finance for The Town of Hilton Head, said that this budget represents the council’s investment in town infrastructure, beach improvements, as well as park improvements.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Royal, SC
counton2.com

Report: Isle of Palms among most expensive suburbs in US

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently released report by Travel + Leisure indicates that the Isle of Palms (IOP) is among the most expensive suburbs in the country. The report, which analyzed data from Zillow and Redfin, ranked suburbs in each state by median home sale price.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Bill#Infrastructure#Tax Revenue#The Town Council
wtoc.com

Property taxes expected to increase in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Taxpayers in Chatham County can expect to see their property tax bills increase this year under proposals by two taxing entities. The millage rate proposal by the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) could have the biggest impact on taxpayers because public school taxes make up the largest chunk of property tax bills in Chatham County.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Beaufort Memorial Hospital announces plans to improve surgical unit

BEAUFORT COUNT, Sc. (WTOC) - $18 million of federal money is going toward a big project at one Lowcountry hospital. Beaufort Memorial Hospital has announced plans to improve the surgical unit here in the coming months. It’ll be the first major OR renovation project in nearly 30 years and the hospital says it’ll make sure their facilities can keep up with the rapid growth of the population they serve.
BEAUFORT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Real Estate
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Savannah to build new interpretive nature trail as part of proposed Wetlands Preserve Park

The Savannah City Council has approved funds for the development of an interpretive nature trail just west of downtown. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. The Savannah City Council on Thursday approved nearly $170,000 to build an interpretive nature trail as part of a planned wetland preservation park near the new Enmarket Arena in the city's Canal District, just west of downtown.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Proposal for new Richmond Hill apartment complex delayed again

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 200-unit apartment complex in Richmond Hill is still on the table. The complex would go near Harris Trail Road and Sterling Links Way. The delayed decision follows months of push back from residents who live in the area. The county said the applicant had some family issues come up so this won’t be heard again until August.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WJBF

New development coming to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A new development could be headed to North Augusta on a busy highway. “It’s been growing, and it’s starting to get close and closer to home,” Randy Turner told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about growth in the area. Turner moved from south Augusta to the Pineview Estates […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found in 3 local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Even with a chance of pop-up rain showers this weekend, some may be looking to capitalize on sunny moments out on the water. In the latest water quality report from Charleston Waterkeeper, a few Lowcountry waterways recorded high levels of bacteria deeming them an unsafe option for swimming. Out of 16 tested […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Storm damage reports from the Burton Fire District

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District responds to several emergency calls on Thursday afternoon regarding storm damage. At 3:01 p.m., firefighters were called to an electrical fire on Joe Frazier Road that resulted from trees on electrical wires. At 3:12 p.m., firefighters, MCAS, and Beaufort County EMS responded...
BURTON, SC
thecentersquare.com

Report: South Carolina had sixth largest increase in housing prices

(The Center Square) — South Carolina saw the sixth highest increase in housing prices over the past year, according to a new report from CoreLogic. Meanwhile, Charleston had the 22nd highest rent increase over the past year at 17.8%, according to analysis from Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Hilton Head is trying to do better by its Gullah-Geechee community

HILTON HEAD ISLAND — For nearly a century, from 1865 until the early 1950s, almost everyone on the island was part of the Gullah-Geechee community. Descendants of enslaved Africans, the Gullah on Hilton Head and other coastal areas remained largely isolated for decades. Their language and culture not only remained intact but also influenced the cooking, music and attitudes that have come to be thought of as Southern.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
1K+
Followers
103
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy