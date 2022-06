A Leesburg woman was arrested after allegedly pulling a wig off her sister’s head during a family argument over household bills. Leesburg police were dispatched Tuesday to a residence located in the 1600 block of Sheffield Road. When they arrived at the residence they made contact with the victim who told them that her sister, 34-year-old Crystal Bain and their grandmother had been discussing household expenses. As they began to argue, the sister turned to leave the room. Bain grabbed the wig off her head and grabbed her right arm, leaving a three-inch scratch.

